It’s not just roses and rosé at The Bachelor.

While the premise of the long-standing ABC franchise is to find love, the participants are often involved in dramas. According to Ashley Iaconetti from Bachelor Nation Peter WeberSeason 24 of The Bachelor has the largest group of women.

“I feel like there are a lot of mean girls this season and it really makes me sad,” Ashley said exclusively to Us Weekly in February 2020.

While the podcaster told us that on Chris Soules“Season” was not that traumatic, “she found herself on a two-on-one date Kelsey Poe during the season.

“I learned so much about myself and gained a lot of character and strength. And I got to know myself better, ”Ashley said to us, noting that she would likely leave her future children on the show. “I would probably agree. Given the speed with which the show is evolving, and if it’s more, oh my god, I don’t want to give any wrong reasons, but a bit more a crazy environment, I wouldn’t want to have it in this crazy environment. “

For his part, Peter told us that he only “wanted to see all the best in people”.

“Perhaps I wished I could set my foot a little more in certain cases and see the truth a little more clearly,” he said at the time. “I tried my best again. It’s hard to meet so many women. It is not easy at all. “

Scroll through to repeat the biggest feuds in Bachelor history: