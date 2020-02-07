Dan Biggar readily accepts that Wales cannot afford to “free” Irish captain Johnny Sexton in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations fight.

The opposing halves of the fly will have to play a key role under the expected test conditions at Aviva Stadium, while Dublin is preparing to be beaten by Storm Ciara.

Losers are likely to be off course this season in terms of Six Nations title ambitions, and bookmakers favor Ireland’s marginal victory. Both halves lead their respective teams to opening victories in the Guinness Six Nations (David Davies / PA))

Wales have not won a Six Nations game in Dublin since 2012, while Ireland was the last team to make it onto Europe’s largest rugby stage when it triumphed 37:27 two years ago.

“He (Sexton) has been almost the best player in Ireland for the past 10 to 12 years,” said Biggar.

“It’s great to play against Johnny, one of the best guys you’ll meet.

“He knows your game inside out, he’ll drive her across the field, and I assume it’s up to us to try on Saturday to make his life as uncomfortable as possible.

We have seen how good a player Johnny is over the years. We have to try to get some mistakes out of it

“If we give him a free ride and let him dictate the game, we’ve seen over the years how good a player Johnny is playing is. We have to try to get some mistakes out of it.

“But Johnny has been around long enough to know that any team playing against Leinster or Ireland will try to make mistakes, but he has put his career in order so far.

“It’s really about which team can stop the momentum for the other team’s back.

“Even with the weather, it looks like it will be even more arm wrestling – more than we originally thought. Weather warnings for storm ciara (pa graphics)

“I assume it will probably be one for purists. The weather isn’t going to be great in every case, so it’s sure to be about rolling up your sleeves.

“But it’s great, isn’t it? That’s what the tournament is about when you go away from home and try to win away.”

Wales have recorded eight straight wins at Six Nations, but this weekend there are only three players on the starting lineup – Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Taulupe Faletau – who started at Aviva Stadium eight years ago. Leigh Halfpenny is one of three players who started eight years ago in Wales’ last win in Dublin (Adam Davy / PA)

Biggar is the linchpin of a confident Welsh team who play as well as he has ever done to push his country’s Six Nations title push.

And that was underscored by his bold pass that caused wing Josh Adams to try 42-0 against Italy last Saturday.

Biggar added: “I realize that I will not be there forever. I turned 30 last year and am still trying to figure out whether I will have as much fun as possible over the next four or five years until I am out of the game.

“I’m really looking forward to going out and playing. Whatever role I play in this team, it’s great to be there.

Next stop: The Emerald Island 🍀

Welwn ni chi ar yr ochr arall # GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/jZxRGqTAm9

– Welsh Rugby Union (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 6, 2020

“What we’re trying to do on Saturday is to make sure we start the game well and take as much momentum as possible.

“You saw this Sunday when France went full steam ahead of England at the start of the game and left the home crowd behind. An early score, and they (England) never really found a way back.

“The most important thing we have to learn this weekend is to get the game off to a really good start and make sure we keep the momentum going.

“It is a difficult place to play. Ultimately, they try to get up early – that’s how they traditionally play at home. “