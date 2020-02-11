PINK WOODS / STUFF

The Hutt City Council voted to rebuild the earthquake-prone Naenae pool after it was included in its long-term plan.

Lower Hutt rate payers need to look deep into their hearts and pockets to decide what they really need after adding some big ticket items to Hutt City’s long-term plan.

The city council signed a proposal on Tuesday to fund a new Naenae pool, an increase in revenue of 7.9 percent and a change in the waste disposal system.

The additions are due to a number of pressing issues that occurred after the start of the 2018-2028 long-term planning cycle. You will seek public feedback as part of the 2020-21 annual consultation in April.

KEVIN STENT / STUFF

Much of the proposed higher rates would be spent on water infrastructure.

The problem of the Naenae pool has been a key concern of the Council since its closure in April last year due to earthquake security problems. The loss of the pool had an enormous economic impact on the community, as many of the nearby shops had previously relied on the pedestrian traffic generated by the pool.

CONTINUE READING

* Revised Lower Hutt recycling system proposed to reduce landfill waste

* No schedule, but the mayor wants a new Naenae pool as soon as possible

* ‘Pay an invoice’ – Hutt City residents may see high rates

It is estimated that redeveloping the pool would cost $ 54 million.

The Hutt City Council will consult with residents about updating the city’s waste and recycling system.

The pool remodeling accounted for 1 percent of the proposed 7.9 percent rate increase approved by city councils.

City councils were informed last week that the rate hike was in sight.

Mayor Campbell Barry told Stuff that much of the rate hike would be used to solve problems caused by previous councils.

Between 2000 and 2018, interest rate payers in Hutt City saw the second-lowest rate hike across the country.

Council President Jo Miller said low rate hikes are no longer tenable and the city must use the low interest rates to secure its assets and infrastructure.

“The increase means that work on the Naenae Basin [to be demolished] can begin this year, and we can put money into the sewage network, seismic strengthening of the Seaview sewage treatment plant, and other work on reservoirs, the Petone manifold and the overflow the drain pipe. ” Said Miller.

With the proposed increase, interest payers would pay an average of $ 3.98 more per week.

Barry campaigned for a revision of the waste and recycling system in the campaign last year and has made little secret of the fact that the Council would examine the system sooner rather than later.

The preferred recycling collection system is that open top recycling boxes are replaced with garbage cans for $ 2.2 million a year. A new interest-funded waste system would cost $ 4.5 million a year.