Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced the winner of the Dh12 million prize draw on Monday.

The Syrian expat Nidal Shanwar, who lives in Al Ain, had the ticket number 216317.

He bought the ticket on January 29th.

The raffle took place for the 212 series and took place in the arrival rooms of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi previously announced the chance to win Dh 10 million on a new draw for the 213 series.

“Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is pleased to bring you the Big 10 Million Series 213 from February 1 to 29, 2020. Buy your tickets on www.bigticket.ae or in the shop at Abu Dhabi International Airport and in Al Ain Duty Free and secure yourself a chance to win 10 million Dh, “it said.

