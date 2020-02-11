As antitrust authorities have tightened their investigations into big tech, companies only seem to be getting stronger.

The Federal Trade Commission launched Tuesday’s recent volley in the U.S. government’s increasing big tech review, asking the country’s five largest technology cap companies to provide information about acquisitions over the past decade. It is the first time that Microsoft Corp.

was included in the ongoing investigation round. This complements ongoing investigations by the FTC, the Department of Justice and Congress on potential anti-competitive measures by Alphabet Inc.

, Amazon.com Inc.

, Apple Inc.

and Facebook Inc.

,

All but Apple admitted in their recent annual reports to the U.S. regulators that they are under investigation or at least exposed to the risk of regulatory intervention. Apple did not mention any regulatory or antitrust risks, even after an app manufacturer’s CEO interviewed Reuters in November about the company’s interactions with Apple.

Alphabet, for example, admitted: “We are subject to increasing regulatory scrutiny and changes in public order that affect a variety of issues that could negatively impact our business, including various regulatory agencies, including competition, consumer protection, and data protection authorities of our products and services. We continue to work with these investigations. “

However, these concessions have done nothing to slow down the company’s overwhelming influence on the markets and its ability to generate enormous profits and revenues. In a young year 2020, Google parents Alphabet and Amazon joined Apple and Microsoft for the first time in the trillion-dollar market cap club. While Facebook lags behind this group with a value of $ 600 billion, it is worth twice as much as the second largest US technology company, Intel Corp.

,

These five mega-companies, now valued at more than $ 5 trillion, account for 15.7% of the S&P 500’s market value and 19.7% of the total US stock market value, according to Dow Jones Market Data Close of trading on Monday. The aforementioned quintet had a combined net vacation profit of $ 55.2 billion in the vacation quarter, more than 20% of the $ 265.66 billion reported by all S&P 500s

Companies in their last reported quarters according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The result is a strange dichotomy between Big Tech’s financial position (startling) and corporate involvement, with federal investigators looming in the background. Less than two weeks after Alphabet crossed the $ 1 trillion mark for the first time, it was announced that the Department of Justice had released more than a dozen companies – including publishers, signmaking companies, and advertising agencies – through the company’s online advertising tools and speaking company Sonos Inc.

filed an official complaint about Google with the International Trade Commission. Around the time app officials were reported to have been questioned by law enforcement officers about Apple and its overwhelming influence, the company stunned Wall Street with sales of more than $ 90 billion – about $ 1 billion a day. Amazon also generated nearly $ 90 billion in vacation revenue, although the FTC is studying the impact of its dominant market on small businesses.

Companies continue to plan for an even bigger future, despite being warned that the U.S. government will try to stop or split its growth. Facebook plans to employ 43,000 people by next year, which will double the company’s workforce, according to two people who are familiar with its thinking and who are not authorized to speak publicly on this issue. (Facebook declined to comment on its recruitment plans, noting that there were 9,300 net new hires in 2019.) Google volunteered the Activity Tracker Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion in November and the data analytics company Looker for 2.6 Billions of dollars to buy in June Approval from authorities that could already examine Alphabet for possible cartel fees.

In addition, there is still demand in Europe outside of the USA after Google billions have been punished in recent years. Amazon recently announced in its 10-K that the European Commission “has launched an investigation to assess whether aspects of our business with sellers in the market violate EU competition rules”.

The Big Five not only grow with accelerated clips, but also diversify into new, emerging markets to expand their business empires. A look at the latest quarterly results reflects new sources of income.

Apple, which has been selling iPhone for more than a decade, is increasingly relying on its Services division ($ 12.7 billion in fourth quarter sales) and Wearables (the first quarter with $ 10 billion in sales). Loop Ventures analyst Gene Munster predicts that services and wearables together will account for 30% of the company’s total revenue in 2020. The Apple TV + streaming service, which is still in its infancy, has spent billions of dollars creating shows and films to challenge Netflix Inc.

, Amazon Prime Video by Walt Disney Co.

Disney + and others.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google have consolidated their status as leading providers of cloud computing solutions. Amazon Web Services generated operating income of $ 2.6 billion last quarter, two-thirds of Amazon’s total profit, on sales of $ 9.95 billion. For the first time, Alphabet reported Google Cloud revenue in its annual financial statements: In 2019, revenue increased 53% to $ 8.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Amazon is looking to acquire PillPack’s $ 753 million in 2018 to enter the $ 500 billion prescription drug market and the joint health project with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

,

Instead of investigations, Wall Street appears to be focusing on these growth initiatives as well as the high earnings and sales figures reported for 2019.

“The irony is that Beltway continues to view these FAANG Teflon-like business models as pure noise,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told MarketWatch. “Antitrust concerns are a scary headline and rally scream on K Street, but we believe the FAANG names will come up with a little more than a scratch (fine) when all of this is said and done, with stocks reflecting this momentum . ”

However, cartel experts warn that there could be more. Vanderbilt University legal professor Rebecca Allensworth previously told MarketWatch that regulators could force Facebook to split purchases on Instagram and WhatsApp as part of a solution. That could have devastating consequences for Facebook, which, according to Bloomberg News, generated $ 20 billion in advertising revenue from Instagram last year, more than a quarter of its total sales.

“Currently and in the future, we are subject to governmental orders or consent orders, including the modified consent order that we signed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in July 2019 and are pending approval by a federal court. In other cases, we need to have a comprehensive privacy program expand, ”said Facebook in its submission.

The disclosures highlight the potential pitfalls that billions of customers and fabulous prosperity can bring. But at the moment it seems to be a compromise that the technology giants are more than willing to accept it.

