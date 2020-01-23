Big Rig pulls out the hydrant, knocks over the electricity pylon

advertisement

EL CAJON, California – A semi-trailer has sheared a hydrant and shut down power lines in a devastating crash in East County on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Vernon Way near Cuyamaca Street in El Cajon, a few blocks north of Fletcher Parkway. A large rig in Crete seemed to have cut a corner too tightly, cut the hydrant and hit an electricity pylon that fell to the ground.

Power lines were seen on the sidewalk and on the street, and San Diego Gas & Electric confirmed that at the time of the crash, more than 500 customers in the area had lost electricity.

When SkyFOX arrived above us, there was still water under the trailer to which the broken hydrant was attached. The crews were able to turn off the water around 6:30 a.m.

The authorities did not immediately tell what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more.

