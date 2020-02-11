HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – An 18-wheel load hit the Houston Avenue flyover on Monday evening and sent two huge yellow tanks onto the freeway.

HPD parked their cars next to the containers to prevent them from rolling onto the I-10 lanes. The police said there was also damage to the bridge.

Fortunatly nobody was hurt.

However, this was far from the first time that we damaged the bridge and saw debris on the street.

On October 25, 2018, Bayou City looked more like Spool City than I-10 drivers had to dodge a giant spool as it rolled down the main traffic lanes.

Less than a month later, on November 12, two huge coils on their side blocked traffic.

Then, the next month, in December, a large spool on the 610 South Loop let the drivers dodge as the spool rolled down the road to the NRG stadium.

The storage tanks are all cleaned up now, but it’s just another reason to keep an eye on the road!

SCHEDULE: Drivers in Houston dodge 4 loose spools on highways

Weirdest events that happened on the Houston freeway

Do you hate traffic in Houston as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.