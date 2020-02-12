Several entry lanes of the Katy Freeway are blocked due to an accident on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Several entry lanes of the Katy Freeway are blocked due to an accident on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo: Houston TranStar

Several entry lanes of the Katy Freeway are blocked due to an accident on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Several entry lanes of the Katy Freeway are blocked due to an accident on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Photo: Houston TranStar

Big Rig Crash closes multiple lanes from Katy Freeway near Washington

Several entry lanes of the Katy Freeway are blocked on Washington Avenue after an accident involving a heavy truck and at least two other vehicles on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:45 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. At least two lanes are blocked because the police and fire department work at the scene of the accident.

OTHER TRAFFIC INFORMATION: Jack Knifed Truck loses cargo on North Loop 610

It is unclear whether there have been any reported injuries.

This story develops and is updated. Visit Chron.com and HoustonChronicle.com for the latest information.

Jay R. Jordan reports on the latest news in the Houston region. Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @JayRJordan | Send an email to [email protected]