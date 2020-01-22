advertisement

As many Big Little Lies fans know, season 2 of the series has long been the last. Since the end of the third season in July 2019, however, there has been talk of a possible third season. Now one of the stars of the show is talking about whether the Monterey crew could come back to your TV screens.

James Tupper, who plays Nathan Carlson, has recently appeared on The Loop and has commented on whether Season 3 of Big Little Lies is a success or not.

“I feel like there are really good chances,” he said when asked if the show could return to HBO. “I mean, they won’t say yes. But they have that eye that means yes.”

This isn’t confirmation of the show’s return, of course, but it’s a good sign that one of Big Little Lies’ stars is so confident that season 3 could take place.

Tupper isn’t the only Big Little Lies cast member to comment on a possible third season of the Emmy Winner series. In late January, Nicole Kidman, who also produces the HBO show, expressed her thoughts on continuing the series.

“You have to ask Reese [Witherspoon],” Kidman told Entertainment Tonight at the Producers Guild Awards, noting that the two of them “just texted.” “It would take a great story.”

“This is what we will see if we can, but it is certainly more of a dream than a reality right now,” added Kidman. “Sorry, but maybe one day.”

In November, Kidman found again that the third season of Big Little Lies was out of their hands. She informed Deadline that it was Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel that Big Little Lies is based on, and David E. Kelley, who originally brought the series to television.

“The muse is Liane, and she’ll build something, so it stays there. And I like how it is that it’s David and Liane. It’s David’s show. David E. Kelley built this show with Liane Moriarty,” said the Bombshell star. “They built it from scratch and it is their show and we will see if they are sparked to build a life for these women and which way they would go next. We will find out. But it is so beautiful.” as actors who have that and that’s where it started. That’s where the second started. “

“If there is a third, everything will come from the authors, and that’s amazing,” she added. “Liane is deeply talented. David is deeply talented and the combination of them is exceptional. So where they would lead I have no idea.”

