'Big Kenny' Alphin + Christiev Carothers - Country Love Stories

Kenny Alphin – also known as “Big Kenny” from Big & Rich – and his wife, Christiev Carothers, married in 2005. Fifteen years and two children later they are still going strong.

The couple met for the first time in 2004, on the set of Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman” music video. Alphin makes a cameo in the clip and Carothers was the stylist.

“I had to leave the city, but I was so inspired by her,” Alphin recalls. “I had to call [Wilson’s] manager and say,” Hey! Is Christiev still on the video recording today? “You see, she was standing right next to him and he gave her the phone.

“I invited her to lunch, and one led to the other, and nine months later we were married, and a few months later we learned that we would have our first child,” continues Alphin, whirlwind romance summarizing. “It was a blessing to have her in my life. It will be cool for people to see some of the talents she has.”

Alphin and Carothers said “I do” shortly after their meeting, on January 23, 2005. Their wedding took place on a mountain top in Deadwood, SD, and the ceremony was intimate – so intimate, actually, that Alphin’s mother Mary didn’t even have a guest.

“I had no idea they were that serious,” she said at the time. “I only found out Tuesday night [the wedding].”

Fortunately, Alphin’s mother had met his bride earlier at a Big & Rich concert. The singer had also taken Carothers to the Christmas family of the Alphins.

Alphin calls his wife “the most amazingly wonderful woman ever” and also “super, super talented.” They seem to be a match made in heaven, with their love of bright colors, hats and unconventional clothing.

Carothers has two children from a previous marriage, Christopher and Cameron. The couple also have two sons of their own: Lincoln was born shortly after their marriage and in 2010 adopted another boy, Dakota.

