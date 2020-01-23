Big Game Bound: The Big Game Edition

advertisement

(NEXSTAR) – The stage for the Super Bowl LIV in Miami is ready, where the Kansas City Chiefs compete with the San Francisco 49ers at the biggest sporting event of the year.

The game proceeds with the Chiefs’ dynamic offensive against the stingy defense of the 49ers. This week our correspondents tell us on “Big Game Bound” what each team has to do to take the Lombardi Trophy home with them.

The game also has some fascinating storylines. Can the Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, finally get a Super Bowl ring? Can he do enough to slow down the new era of head coaches, including 40-year-old Kyle Shanahan the 49er? And can San Francisco include the crime of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

As a result of this week, which will be streamed exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites from 1:00 p.m. ET, we have:

The 49er correspondent Mark Carpenter comes to us from the Bay Area. He looks at the surprising conversion of the 49ers, who were only 4-12 in 2018.

Chief correspondent Rob Collins is from Kansas City. Is this the game that confirms Andy Reid’s legacy as one of the best coaches in NFL history?

Our NFL analyst Ty Hallock is in the studio thinking about how to get a team to the Super Bowl. And he shares his thoughts on the big game.

As of Monday, “Big Game Bound” will be broadcast live from Miami daily at 1:00 p.m. by WOOD TV8 sports director Jack Doles. ET. If you cannot see the stream live, you can watch episodes on request from click or type here,

Look for live reports from Jack and other Nexstar correspondents at your local Nexstar station as we get closer to launch.

