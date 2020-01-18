advertisement

Fans to see Big Freedia and The Suffers perform at The House of Blues in downtown Houston on Friday, January 17, 2020 Fans to see Big Freedia and The Suffers perform at The House of Blues in downtown Houston on Friday, January 17, 2020 Photo: Jamaal Ellis, employee

Big Freedia and The Suffers bring raw energy and soulful sound to the House of Blues in Houston

Never subdued on stage, always a blow full of thundering vocals, the groundbreaking artist Big Freedia limits fans of Houston with ‘bounce dominance’ in House of Blues on Friday night.

Praised as the queen diva of “bounce” music, Big Freedia brought an infectious energy, a distinctive mix of hip hop – and a lot of “dropping low” for the nightlife of Houston. The gender-bending musical artist from New Orleans rolled out her signature hits and gave a performance that some lovingly call a “spiritual experience.”

Big Freedia is also known as ‘dropping wisdom’ that inspires fans to embrace its style. She once said that before she comes on stage, her mantra says to herself, “Come on, child, do what you do, let it happen.”

The Houston-based band, The Suffers, collaborated with Big Freedia to bring their nuanced, hypnotic brand Gulf Coast-soul.

The bounce genre was born in New Orleans in the 1990s and is a mix of hip hop and Mardi Gras songs. Up-tempo music has become hugely popular in southern communities, especially after Hurricane Katrina who brought the music to a national audience.

Big Freedia is a pioneer of the bouncing movement and has made several New Orleans hit singles, such as “Gin in My System” and “Azz Everywhere!” from her albums “An Ha, Oh Yeah” and “Queen Diva.”

