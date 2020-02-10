Jonathan Marshall

Big brother is watching in the haystack

The Haystack, Hampstead Theater

3

In many ways, recognizing a terrorist is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. The government’s response is to examine the entire haystack and examine every single person in it, hoping the “needle” can be found. However, this method means that those who are here to protect us can also access our most personal information.

Neil (Oliver Johnstone) and Zef (Enyi Okoronkwo) are asked to find out who is responsible for disclosing the information disclosed to the media. The aspiring journalist Cora (Rona Morrison) becomes her goal. Neil’s close observation soon turns into an obsession.

This thriller – Al Blyth’s full length debut – is narrated through flashbacks and explores many aspects of modern society. Privacy, professional behavior, crossing borders and the advantages and disadvantages of modern technology are examined.

Heavy topics and a lot of information to process, yes, and sometimes certain points are worked on, especially during the lengthy first act. Although the characters sometimes turn to the stereotype, the impressive acting and witty writing prevents this from becoming too distracting. The pace increases in the second half, which is a reasonable climax.

Hampstead often delivers the stage set, and Tom Piper’s efforts combined with Duncan McLean’s use of videos excellently repeat the key themes of the play. The new artistic director Roxanna Silbert has fulfilled the event’s mandate to offer new, challenging and thought-provoking writing. It has its shortcomings and is almost three hours too long, but ultimately this is the theater that makes us think. We take a look at how far we have progressed and declined in 2020. We have to think a lot and digest a lot, but that is certainly a sign that a promising playwright and theater is doing what it does best – starting a conversation.

The Haystack, Hampstead Theater, Eton Ave, Swiss Cottage, NW3 3EU, tickets £ 10- £ 37. Until March 7th