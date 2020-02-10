Following the death of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant on January 26, former Big Bang theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrated an emotional homage to the basketball legend. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California two weeks ago. The 41-year-old Bryant spent 20 seasons with the Lakers and won five NBA championships in 2016 before retiring.

“I’ve been sitting here for a few hours and am completely disappointed with this message … Kobe – it will hurt for a long time,” wrote Cuoco on January 26, including your record game, so often. “

“I loved basketball because of you,” she continued. “I have compared every athlete to you. You have made a name for yourself on this earth and will always be the GOAT. My future children will know that it was you! Deepest prayers for Kobe, GiGi, Vanessa, her 3 daughters, the entire Bryant family and the extra lives lost in today’s tragedy. “

Bryant’s death was followed by countless emotional honors, many by Los Angeles celebrities who saw Bryant playing at the Staples Center. A particularly touching homage came from actor Jonah Hill, who told a story about how Bryant played with his late brother, music manager Jordan Feldstein.

“I hesitate to post this because it’s usually related to humor,” Hill wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Bryant in the background. “But for me this photo is MUCH more. I sit next to my brother and he does it. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so great and so nice in the middle of it a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we were allowed to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! “

“I have had a privileged life. Really,” continued Hill. “We were literally excited to meet our hero and it is one of my favorite memories. It is my favorite memory of my brother. I am sitting between Kobe and my brother and now both are gone.”

“I don’t think Kobe or my brother is resting,” Hill added later. “I think they’re pushing up there. Working hard and getting ready. Because that’s what they’re doing. All my love for those left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned. “

The other victims of the helicopter crash were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, the pilot Ara Zobayan and Christina Mauser. They were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament.

Cuoco played the leading role in The Big Bang Theory and now speaks the title character of the Harley Quinn series by DC Universe. She will next be seen in HBO Max ‘The Flight Attendant.

