Biden, Sanders exaggerate tax increase proceeds, according to estimates

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have overestimated their tax proposals by hundreds of billions or even trillions, according to a new study.

The former Vice President and Senator from Vermont proposed completely different tax plans: Biden calls for rate increases for top earners and companies, while Sanders wants to levy taxes on wealth, inheritances, and financial transactions.

However, the discrepancies highlighted in Penn Wharton’s budget model estimates raise questions about the Democratic presidential candidate’s plans to fund new programs and strategies to transform the US economy.

The huge overruns also show how difficult it is to generate new tax revenue to fund ambitious proposals.

Penn Wharton’s budget model estimate shows that Biden’s plan would bring about $ 600 to $ 900 billion less than the $ 3.2 trillion planned in a decade.

Sanders is still further away. His proposal to raise the top tax rate to 77 percent and apply the tax to more inheritances would bring an additional $ 267 billion in a decade. This adds to the $ 249 billion that the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise tax without changes. That’s still far too little for the $ 2.2 trillion Sanders campaign, as the budget model estimates.

Sanders’ wealth tax, which charges the wealth of millionaires and billionaires at a rate of between 1 and 8 percent per year, is at least $ 1 trillion. Penn Wharton estimates he would generate $ 2.8-3.3 trillion in 10 years, while the Sanders campaign estimated that the tax would raise $ 4.35 trillion.

There are many reasons for that. Higher taxes motivate people to look for legal or illegal ways to shield themselves from a tax in whole or in part. Some taxes can be difficult to enforce for the Internal Revenue Service. Making multiple tax changes at the same time can lead to unexpected interactions. Above all, candidates generally use the cheapest estimates they can find for any part of their suggestions, and these designs often prove to be unrealistic.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has encountered the same problem. Penn Wharton previously said that she overestimates her property tax proceeds by at least $ 1 trillion.

Excessively rosy numbers are fine for the election campaign, but they would not exist in Congress, where a plan is subject to an estimate by the bipartisan Congress Mixed Tax Committee. This would determine how much money Democrats have to work with to implement one of their priorities, such as expanding health insurance or investing in infrastructure.

“Selling the tax to the general public is a third larger than misleading,” said Rich Prisinzano, director of policy analysis for the Penn Wharton Budget Model. “Ultimately, I would rather be near the information Congress will have if it decides to postpone it through the legislative process.”

The Republicans faced an income crisis in 2017 when they revised the tax metric. They passed a budget decision that could cut their $ 1.5 trillion tax cuts over a decade, but had to offset some of the rate cuts by finding new sources of revenue.

Republican leaders had to dig through metaphorical sofa cushions and symbolically search their children’s piggy banks to find the tax revenue they needed for their plan.

The overhaul ended with many small tax increases, many of which people only knew months later, such as taxes on parking for employees in churches and nonprofits, and death benefit for military widows.

A spending law at the end of 2019 finally reversed these changes after increasing political pressure, but the result shows that the Republicans had to take the risk of angering key constituencies – churchgoers and military families – to find enough revenue for their tax cuts.

Democrats would face a similar challenge if they swept Congress and the White House. They are interested in increasing taxes for the rich and the business – and most of their plans do. Bidens, for example, would increase taxes for those in the top 0.1 percent by an average of more than $ 1 million.

But to close the gaps between their estimates and what Congress scorekeepers project, lawmakers may need to look at other, possibly less popular, sources of income.

Disclaimer: Michael Bloomberg also aims to nominate the Democratic President. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

