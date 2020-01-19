Biden mocks Trump's claim to speak against anti-Semitism

advertisement

Joe Biden mocked President Donald Trump’s claims that he wanted to speak out against anti-Semitism.

“President talks about how worried he is about anti-Semitism,” said Biden in an interview with the New York Time editorial team, the newspaper published on Friday. “This new rule about universities.” Biden referred to a Trump executive decision last month that linked federal funding for universities to the seriousness of anti-Semitism on campus.

“This is the same guy who watched anti-Semites bend, come out of the fields, and literally carry torches,” said Biden, referring to the deadly neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017.

“It was almost like a movie,” said Biden. “Preach anti-Semitic bile. Exactly what was preached and shouted in the streets of Nuremberg in the 1930s and wore swastikas. Kid is killed, a young woman. The president asked for an opinion and said there were very good people on both sides. ‘

Trump’s defense lawyers said that his reference to “very fine people” at that time referred to history buffs from the civil war who opposed the removal of statues of Confederate heroes, and that the neo-Nazis allegedly protested. Nazis.

However, the protesters in Charlottesville that day were predominantly white supremacists and neo-nazis, the march was organized by white supremacists, and most acts of violence were planned and perpetrated by the demonstrators.

“This is the most important thing we need to find out,” said Biden, referring to white supremacy. “Did you hear him say a word about white supremacy? Did you hear him say a word that made anyone believe that he still hadn’t decided that the only way to win was by dividing the country? ”

