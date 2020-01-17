advertisement

A long line of villagers for Trump members roared into Lake Sumter Landing during a golf cart rally on Friday afternoon – and quickly met a Biden supporter who had a message for them.

“The president is a dirty pig!” Said Ed McGinty of Hadley Village, who wore t-shirt support for Democratic leader Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Several Trump supporters slowed or stopped to argue with McGinty. One shouted:

“You are an (explicitly deleted) idiot!” Before you step on the accelerator and race away.

Others urged McGinty to share their opinion, but he kept his message open to anyone who wanted to listen. Some smiled and shook their heads as they drove away from him. And others simply ignored him when they honked their horns and called for support for the president.

