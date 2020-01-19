advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’ campaign of spreading a “doctored” video wrongly showing the former vice president who supports the cut in social security on Saturday and urged the Sanders campaign to deny it ,

In response, Sander’s campaign refused to resign and continued to cite the video as evidence that Biden wants to limit the state pension and disability program.

About two weeks before the primary selection process in Iowa began, Sanders and his campaign have intensified their attacks on opponents and escalated their criticism of Biden and the liberal U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders and Biden are together with Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in a tight four-way race in Iowa to win the Democratic nomination for Republican President Donald Trump’s challenge in November.

“There is the little doctoral video that is broadcast by one of Bernie’s people.”

Biden denied wanting to cut social security when asked about rumors at an election event in Iowa on Saturday that he wanted to change the program and blasphemed Sander’s campaign.

Biden accused “Bernie’s people” of producing a “doctoral video” that was edited to show him agreeing with former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan that social security should be privatized.

“It’s just a lie, this video is a lie,” said Biden. “I’m looking for his campaign to ban it, but they haven’t done it yet.”

In response, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir repeated the attack, saying in a statement, “Biden wasn’t just trying to cut social security – he’s on tape and proudly brags about it several times.”

At the heart of the back and forth is a newsletter that the Sanders campaign recently published and pointed to a speech that Biden gave in 2018 to the Brookings Institution’s think tank. Biden is quoted as saying, “Paul Ryan was right when he paid the code. What was the first thing he decided we had to leave? Social Security and Medicare.”

However, the video of the speech makes it clear that Biden ridiculed Ryan for the proposal. He leans into the microphone and whispers ominously: “Social Security and Medicare”. Biden then goes on to say that, in statements not made by the Sanders campaign, tax legislation needs to be reformed to generate enough revenue to save social security and Medicare.

PolitiFact, an independent fact checker, rated the Sanders newsletter as wrong.

