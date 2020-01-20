Biased news in Villages-News.com - Villages-News.com

advertisement

About the publisher:

I’m tired of reading biased news in the Villages News aimed at Republicans. I stopped getting the Daily Sun for the same reason. Wake up! Not all in The Villages are Republicans and Pro-Trump. Messages that are factual and impartial would be welcome.

Yesterday’s article about the golf cart rally that challenged the Democrat who gave his opinion was so biased that it made me sick. I’m tired of being afraid that the crazy trumpets will be so aggressive that someone will get hurt. I’m not saying that every Republican is aggressive, so don’t blame me for throwing them all together, just the crazies. Stop stimulating them!

I just want to happily retire to The Villages without fear. I long for the good old days when people just studied the facts and then voted.

Sharon Layton

Village of Rio Ponderosa

advertisement

advertisement