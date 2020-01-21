advertisement

SYDNEY – BHP Group Ltd. reported a stronger quarterly iron ore production as the company continued to benefit from high prices for a raw material that is the main profit maker.

According to the company, 60 million tons of iron ore were mined in the three months to December. This is an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year when all rail traffic in the Australian region of Pilbara was temporarily stopped after a train had traveled more than 80 kilometers before it was violently derailed.

The quarterly result means that BHP, measured by the market value of the largest miner in the world, produced 121 million tons of iron ore in the first half of the year. Management stuck to the annual forecasts for 242 to 253 million tons from the Pilbara business.

BHP’s Australian iron ore shipments account for almost a fifth of maritime trade in this raw material. It is the third largest iron ore exporter in the world after Vale SA (VALE) and Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN).

BHP is in the middle of a leadership change that could impact its growth strategy and favor raw materials and operations for investment. Mike Henry became General Manager earlier this month, replacing Andrew Mackenzie, who will leave the company March 31, three months earlier than originally planned.

Under the leadership of Mr. Mackenzie, BHP sold assets ranging from US shale gas deposits to South African coal mines and announced a long-standing commitment to increase its annual dividend. The result is a slimmed-down company that relies more on price fluctuations from just a handful of raw materials such as iron ore and crude oil to drive profit growth.

“We delivered solid operational performance across the portfolio in the first half of fiscal year 2020 and offset the expected impact of planned maintenance and the decline in natural fields,” said Henry. “Our six major development projects are making good progress and we are continuing to advance our oil and copper exploration programs.”

According to BHP, petroleum products decreased 6% to 28 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter. This reflected the impact of the Barry tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico and the decline in natural fields across the company’s portfolio.

Quarterly copper production was 455,000 tonnes, due to the continuous improvement in maintenance and operational performance of the Escondida mine in Chile.

