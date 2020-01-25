advertisement

WASHINGTON – Ten years ago, an earthquake rumbled through this city and then beyond the Capital Beltway, sending shock waves to presidential politics and even to the state legislature. It changed the way candidates campaigned and almost certainly changed who won those campaigns. It led to an important debate about the role of money in politics and perhaps even an even more important debate about the nature of freedom of expression in a free society.

Few Supreme Court decisions have had a direct effect on the structure of American social life as Citizens United against FEC, which has triggered significant changes in the way campaigns are funded, disrupted the power of established parties and the influence of individual donors. independent contributions and – surprise! – increase the power of trade unions at the expense of large companies.

“Politics has always been a game of money,” said former labor secretary Robert B. Reich, who now teaches at the University of California, Berkeley. “But after Citizens United, money had the potential to be a flood and it was much harder to get rid of it.”

In its wake, Citizens United has transformed individuals such as Las Vegas Sands Sheldon Adelson (who contributed $ 122.3 million during the 2018 mid-term congressional elections) and two current presidential candidates – former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who earned $ 95 million in 2018 contributions, and entrepreneur Tom Steyer, who contributed $ 72.8 million – to the new agents of American politics.

But it’s not just the big financiers. In general, individuals contributed more than $ 294 million to campaigns in 2014, four years after Citizens United’s decision. That amount rose two years later to $ 1.1 billion, which means two of every three dollars in the election that year.

The ruling has undermined the power and influence of party campaign committees, as recently as a decade ago, major campaign financing providers and, just as importantly, important sources of influence on the content of House and Senate races and the selection of candidates for those positions. With independent contributions from individuals much higher than the amounts provided by the two parties, candidates are no longer subject to the discipline of party leaders, leading to many more populist candidates in House races and the reduction of party discipline.

“The post-citizen regulatory environment has clearly led to a change in the sources of campaign money, with a significant part of the funding now coming from entities that are not subject to premium limits,” said a report from the Economic Development Committee. from the business-oriented Conference Board. “This is mainly due to the emergence of Super PACs, which have become the primary recipients of unlimited contributions.”

The flow of contributions from large companies to presidency and congress campaigns has never materialized. No major company has incurred independent spending in the last two election cycles. Listed companies represented less than one percent of the total Super PAC contributions in 2016. Trade associations were even less prominent, also accounting for less than one percent in 2016, with almost everything coming from one group, the National Association of Realtors.

One study showed that the decision and the changes in campaign financing were the reason for the prospects of Republican-based operators in state science competitions and discouraged potential democratic candidates from participating in legislative competitions. “In the long run,” according to the study published in the Journal of Law and Economics, “this change can affect many policies.”

With all the data collected on the sources of large-scale individual contributions, donations by non-profit organizations are more opaque than ever – and perhaps more influential than ever. “The black hole of Citizens United is the fact that non-profit organizations can now make independent contributions without making disclosures,” said Anthony Corrado, a political theorist at Colby College who is considered a leading campaign financing expert. “Since the verdict there has been a dramatic decline in the non-profit organizations that make their donors known.”

The criticism of Citizens United has only increased since the decision was made ten years ago.

“This does not improve the democratic process, but instead weakens it,” says Steve Westly, a former controller and chief tax officer from California, who was the state co-president for Barack Obama and is now raising money for the presidential campaign of the former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. “This allows small groups of very rich people from the right and left to exert excessive influence on politics.”

Former Rep. James Leach, a Republican member of the House for 20 years now teaching at the University of Iowa, claims that the decision “undermines the functioning of democracy.” Former Government Michael S. Dukakis of Massachusetts, the Democratic President of 1988 candidate, adds: “After all the battles we have had over campaign financing, the court comes by and says what the Constitution did not say, namely that money is speech. “

That has led to one of the major debates in American history – and a new movement for a constitutional change to undo the Citizens United decision.

That proposed amendment contains a statement that its purpose is “to promote democratic self-government and political equality and to protect the integrity of the government and the electoral process.” It would allow Congress and the states to regulate and “set reasonable limits on the collection and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections.”

The effort has the support of historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and former Republican senator Olympia Snowe of Maine.

“There is no doubt about the trend and changes that have occurred with money in general, whether it comes from billionaires or companies or trade unions,” said Jeff Clements, president of American Promise, a two-party group that made the effort to implement the amendment. . “The money does not come from ordinary Americans.”

There is no disagreement about this.

“The increase in the number of individual donors and the concentration of giving among a select group of them,” according to a study by the Bipartisan Policy Center by scholars associated with New York University and Stanford Law School, “reflects a broader trend in campaign financial system towards the participation of individuals and ideological organizations that are mainly financed by individuals, as opposed to other types or economic interests. “

That is the new reality created by the Supreme Court – but governed by individual donors who increasingly repress the power of the old political parties.

David M. Shribman is the former editor-in-chief of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter on ShribmanPG.

