Keep up with the drivers! Tina Knowles-Lawson admitted that she uses Instagram to keep up with the daughter’s events BeyoncéLife – and this method extends to her younger daughter, As long as, also.

“We keep grouping text, so I keep up because I have girls who are very busy in different parts of the continent,” Knowles-Lawson, 66, told WSJ. Magazine on Monday, February 10th. “And I often find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram.”

The fashion designer announced that scrolling through Instagram is one of the first things she’ll do on a daily basis, adding, “I usually check it out in the first few minutes after waking up at 6:30 a.m. Just to see because it’s like the latest news. “

Another thing Knowles-Lawson does with Beyoncé in particular is lending her artwork to her oldest child. “My artworks are like my children,” she said. “I just lent Beyoncé some of my artwork for her new project she is doing, and I look at my walls and it just makes me sad because I miss seeing all my babies there.”

Knowles-Lawson welcomed Beyoncé [38] in 1981 and Solange [33] in 1986 with his former husband Mathew Knowles, She has been married ever since Richard Lawson in 2015.

During the two-day Summit21 conference in June 2019, Knowles-Lawson spoke about what it was like to raise your daughters to the megastars they are today. “I’m really glad I gave each of my children a day,” said Knowles-Lawson. “As Solange got older, I spent Wednesday with her on helping with homework and doing things like that and only devoted that day to her and then a day to Bey.”

She continued: “Children, no matter how much you give them love and attention, it’s never enough. I mean, I’m sure everyone who has children knows that you can eat them in the [now closed theme park] AstroWorld and they will still say, “Well, what else do we do?”

Last August, Knowles-Lawson told Us Weekly how the singer “Formation” raised her daughter Blue Ivy [8] and the two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with her husband Jay-Z, “No spanking,” she said at the time. “I only really speak to the children and think with them. I can say [she] has pretty much my parenthood! “

