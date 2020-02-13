We all live a valuable life, but some of us leave legacies. Beverly Hudson is one such person. Their impact lives on in the many works of the Ukiah Valley Association for Habilitation (UVAH) and other such programs today. Beverly was born with Down syndrome in 1950 when many children with disabilities were sent away to live in facilities. She stayed at home as a valued member of the Hudson family. You could even say she became a muse for change – her father Raymond retired from his career after she was born and devoted his life to volunteering for people with developmental disorders.

At a time when there were no programs for children with developmental disabilities in Mendocino County, the Hudsons worked with other parents to set up these critical services, including in 1960 Bush Street School, the Ukiah Valley Association for Disabled Children (now the Ukiah Valley Association for Habilitation)) in 1961 as well as a second-hand shop, a rehabilitation workshop and a summer camp program.

Beverly’s name and legacy deserve to be remembered, which is why her family set up the Beverly Hudson Fund for the Disabled. This fund will support the mission of UVAH and other programs that promote employment and other training for people with developmental disabilities in life skills, with the aim of promoting their independence so that they can contribute as important members of the community. This mission is at the heart of what Beverly inspired from her parents Dorothy and Raymond Hudson, who worked tirelessly to create a thriving environment for Beverly and other children in Mendocino County with disabilities.

While sitting with her brother Charles “Woody” Hudson and sister-in-law Pam Hudson, they tell me the stories of a good life. “It was important for the Hudsons that Beverly was a full family member, not just someone with disabilities,” Pam told me. In the early days of UVAH, a guest speaker from the State Department of Mental Hygiene said to parents, “Start being real parents first, and then parents of a retarded child. Empower your community by integrating disabled people and giving them the opportunity to fully utilize their skills in useful endeavors. “

And that’s exactly what the Hudsons did – they focused on being real parents and strengthening Beverly’s ability to contribute. She shone in this light, worked her way through school, and then worked in the Ukiah Valley Rehabilitation Workshop, where she held various jobs. She learned to live independently and shone as a reliable, capable worker who sang and danced during her work. In fact, her brother Woody shares with me the joy she brought to the family of four. “She had a little turntable,” he tells me, “and she kept playing her 45s, singing and dancing until it all made us a little crazy.” He laughs. This spirit of joy and playfulness is reflected in the photos of Beverly that we leaf through.

The light that Beverly brought to those they knew burned vigorously to create a fulfilling and fulfilling life. “We always had to check her calendar for family reunions first,” says Beverly’s sister-in-law Pam, “because she had such a complete social calendar. There was bocce night, bowling night, her visits to friends and of course her many trips to the Giants, to Disneyland or on a Hawaii cruise. “Pam can’t help but laugh. “Beverly was the busiest of us!”

Busy and appreciated. Beverly became a familiar sight in the city as she walked to work from her downtown apartment every morning. One day, when she wasn’t on her usual way, a concerned citizen called UVAH to report that she hadn’t gotten past her house. “People took care of Beverly,” says Pam. “The church knew her and made sure she was well.” She pulled in everything she knew and became a muse for change that reflects the legacy she leaves and demonstrates a well-lived life. May we all hope to live such a life and strengthen our community through our own useful efforts.

Megan Barber Allende is President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Mendocino County