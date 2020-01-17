Betty White's Big Birthday - TV Legend Still Celebrates at 98

advertisement

She may be “America’s Grandma”, but that doesn’t mean Betty White has no wild side – even if it turns 98 on January 17, 2020!

In 2018, a few days before her 96th birthday, White revealed her secret recipe for a long and wonderful life: “Vodka and hot dogs, probably in that order.”

In fact, RadarOnline.com has reported that Betty still likes to bulge at the counter. According to sources, Radar, the former Golden Girls star, is a familiar face in the Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica, California.

“Betty has been here for years,” revealed an insider to the actress who “loves her gray goose!”

As it approaches the century mark, the TV legend admits to suffering from dizzying spells and having an increasingly difficult time hiding the effects of the past few years.

Despite the ups and downs, Betty tries to maintain a positive outlook on life.

“I know it sounds cheesy, but I’m trying to see the funny side and the top, not the bottom,” she said. “I’m bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s a waste of time. “

Betty is best known for her roles in two long-standing sitcoms in which she plays Sue Ann Nivens The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1973 to 1977 and then sweet but stupid Rose Nylund on The golden girls from 1985 to 1992.

She became more famous later in life when she played Elka Ostrovsky Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015.

But what she really loves is helping animals. Betty is a sponsor of the Farm Animal Reform Movement and Friends of Animals and has worked with the Morris Animal Foundation and the L.A. Zoo for more than 50 years. She is also a volunteer ranger!

She even rejected a movie role opposite Jack Nicholson in the film It doesn’t get any better, because of a scene with cruelty to animals.

She claimed that if Jack threw a dog into a laundry as described in the script, everyone would and she couldn’t live with that.

Betty has always expressed her opinion and is loved for it. Celebrate Betty White’s 98th birthday in this special radar gallery.

