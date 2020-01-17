Betty White trends on Twitter for her 98th birthday, but fans thought the worst

advertisement

The fans panicked for a moment, thinking that Betty White had died after the actress’s name became known on Twitter. White’s 98th birthday was celebrated on Friday, January 17, and the celebrations dedicated to the Golden Girls star by many fans who brought her name into fashion also initially raised concerns for others who were at their worst suspected.

“Can Happy Birthday Betty White Trend Instead of Just (Betty White)?” asked a fan. “I almost had a hearing attack because I thought she had died.”

“When I saw that Betty White was trendy, I was afraid that she would die on her birthday,” wrote another.

“There are Betty White trends on Twitter every year and I’m worried that she died, but it’s only her birthday,” a fan tweeted. “This will happen to me every year until she dies at the age of 120 . “

“I can’t be the only one dead – thought Betty White died when they saw her name was trending,” commented another.

Of course, the actress, who was celebrating another birthday, also brought with her many questions about White’s secret of longevity, which she had discussed in conversation with Parade shortly before her 96th birthday. Back then, White credited her age for vodka and hot dogs, “probably not in that order.”

“Emphasize the positive, not the negative,” she added. “It sounds so banal, but a lot of people will choose something to complain about instead of saying, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great things when you see. “

White has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1950s when she played her first major TV role in Life With Elizabeth, although her very first role in 1945 was Time to Kill. Over the years, White has appeared on several television series, including the Mary Tyler Moore Show, the Love Boat, the Golden Girls, Boston Legal, and more recently, Hot in Cleveland.

