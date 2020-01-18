Betty White celebrates 98th birthday

advertisement

She’s our golden girl forever!

Betty White As can be seen from the photos from RadarOnline.com, errands were made the day before the 98th birthday.

Although she looked frail and stooped and was holding onto a helper’s arm on the way, it’s clear that you can’t let White down.

The beloved Golden Girls and the icon of the Mary Tyler Moore Show in Beverly Hills smiled at the cameras. They were wearing a turquoise flower blouse, matching trousers and tiny black heels. She also wore a cheerful red scarf during the rare cold weather in Los Angeles on January 16.

The next day, Friday, January 17th, Betty celebrated her 98th birthday and is a recognized dog.

In 2018, a few days before her 96th birthday, White revealed her secret recipe for a long and wonderful life: “Vodka and hot dogs, probably in that order.”

In fact, Radar has reported that Betty still likes to pop around the bar. Sources have told Radar exclusively that the TV star in the Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica, California is a familiar face.

“Betty has been coming here for years,” revealed an insider to the actress who “loves her gray goose!”

The source added, “You had to help her walk because she was having a little too much joy.”

Betty has admitted to having dizziness at her advanced age, but she is approaching 100 and always has a positive attitude.

“I know it sounds cheesy, but I’m trying to see the funny side and the top, not the bottom,” she said. “I’m bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s a waste of time. ‘

White continued to play Sue Ann Nivens Mary Tyler MooreThe classic sitcom from 1973 to 1977, which stood out on fictional WJM-TV in Minneapolis as the cheeky hostess character “The Happy Homemaker”.

White portrayed Nivens as a TV decoration and cooking expert who was a snappy sexpot behind the scenes.

From 1985 to 1992 she played Rose Nuylund, an innocent and naive widow who lived with other single older women Rue McClanahan. Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty to the golden girls.

Betty has survived all of her co-stars.

