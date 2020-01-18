Betty White celebrates 98th birthday with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Serenade

advertisement

The legendary actress Betty White was just 98 years old and the Golden Girls star was honored with a birthday song by Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock to celebrate the occasion. In a video posted on Reynolds’ Twitter account, Bullock is first shown how he sings the traditional birthday song to White, with Reynolds jumping in so they can alternate each line. Before the song ends, however, Bullock and Reynolds pretend an argument about which one of them has more appreciation for White.

“Happy birthday from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan,” sings Sandra Bullock and interrupts the melody. “What does Sandy do for you every year?” Says Reynolds in response, interrupting his own singing to emphasize his point of view. Before Reynolds bursts into tears, he adds, “Does she like showing up and delivering flowers to you by hand, just with black socks and a dozen gold bracelets as you requested? Do you doubt it?” Meanwhile, Bullock ends the song as usual and a white birthday message with the Golden Girls theme in the background completes the video. You can see the entire clip in the tweet below.

advertisement

Happy 98th birthday to the only Betty White #XCVIII@BettyMWhitepic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW

– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds), January 17, 2020

Ryan Reynolds and Sandy Bullock sing a duet of the birthday song for White. All three worked together as part of the cast for the 2009 film The applicationwritten by Peter Chiarelli and directed by Anne Fletcher. Bullock, a romantic comedy, appears in the film as a Canadian executive who has to be deported to the United States because of an expired visa. To stay in the country, she forces her assistant (Reynolds) to pretend to be her fiance, but since this is a romantic comedy, the two inevitably really get together. White also played in The application as Grandma Annie the grandmother of Reynolds’ character, and it’s clear that the three were connected during their time on the set.

White, one of the most popular celebrities in the world, has the ability to enhance everything she has to offer with her charismatic presence. It’s easy to point out the golden girls and their success as a prime example of why so many people love white, since white, along with the other stars in the series, has made the classic comedy series one of the most popular sitcoms of all time on TV. As talented as he is personable, White has also had a very successful acting career. She won eight Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Grammy and even her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, everything is absolutely deserved.

RELATED: The proposal kneels on DVD and Blu-ray on October 13th

At this point, we would also like to take the opportunity to wish Betty White a happy birthday on the age of 98 on this planet. With decades of entertainment she has given us all over the years, White is nothing short of a Hollywood legend and we wish her all the best on that day. On many, many more birthdays! This news comes from Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.

Topics: The proposal

Pretty brains, lightning-fast fingers. Find me on @HorrorGeekLife.



advertisement