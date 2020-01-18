Betty White always looks happy on her birthday week

advertisement

Still live to the fullest! Just a day before the 98th birthday Betty White was fantastic seen enjoying one day in Beverly Hills.

The legendary star spent her birthday week on the west coast as seen with her legendary and infectious smile. And that should come as no surprise because she seems to be loved by everyone – and it doesn’t hurt that she still loves having a good time. “She still likes to drink, laugh and tell stories,” a close friend said exclusively to TV legend Closer Weekly, adding that Betty is still out and about.

“She has no major health problems,” revealed her friend. “She says she” creaks “a little. Walking is a problem, and she uses a walking aid at home, but she’s fine. And she’s still quick with a one-liner.” Apart from this public appearance, she pulls plan to take things slow.

advertisement

Dave Allocca / Starpix / Shutterstock

“She’s still getting jobs, but this part of her life is probably over,” added the friend. However, a job may be ready for her when she wants it: game show host.

“Are there currently many unemployed professional game show hosts?” Danger! host Alex Trebek Closer Weekly and other reporters jokingly told on the ABC Winter Television Critics Association 2020 winter press tour on January 8, and she must be smart. She must have a good sense of humor. ‘

“Let’s see, Betty White,” the TV personality said suddenly. “Here is my choice. … It is not a decision left to me and I would not agree to comment. I would leave it to those responsible.”

Well, it seems like the Golden Girls are on everyone’s lips, and of course that’s always a good thing.

Now scroll down to see more photos of Betty hanging around with a smile on her face!

advertisement