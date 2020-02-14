It’s been 17 years since Genevieve Magazine started operating. That is 17 years of durability, 17 years of quality, 17 years of work.

Editor in Chief, Betty Iraborwants everyone to know that it was not easy 17 years after the magazine was launched.

She too felt the sting of the fraud syndrome. And because she saw it firsthand, she wants everyone to know, no matter what they think, it’s worth it.

She has the following for us:

For anyone who ever thought, “I’m a scam, I don’t deserve it, I’m not worth it” because you think you are a scam. Listen to me, you are not a scam, you deserve it, you are worth it.

Until recently, I didn’t fully understand how this thing called imposter syndrome can diminish your value, rob you of clarity, and make you feel unworthy of your glory. I couldn’t understand why my successes since I started Genevieve at the age of 46 meant very little when I took stock. I always felt that I didn’t deserve to be performed among successful and powerful women who changed the world and reinvented stories. I always felt that starting Genevieve was not a big deal and that anyone could start a magazine and influence life without feeling like they had done something extraordinary. I have never considered my contributions to be great achievements and for the same reason I found it difficult to process compliments effectively without thinking: do I really deserve this? I couldn’t easily accept that I had influenced thoughts, opinions, culture, fashion, lifestyle or conversations in any way. Fraud syndrome would always remind me that I didn’t deserve such praise. However, everyone around me saw what I could not see. People went up to me and told me how Genevieve Magazine changed their lives, careers, relationships, or helped them achieve their goals, and for the most part I just nodded. I couldn’t accept that, through this magazine, I, Betty, had given women shoulders to stand and that I was worthy of the award. I have not seen how my posts gave women a voice or how sharing my challenges helped other people find their own voice without fear.

I had this ongoing internal fear of being exposed as a fraud. I would always feel guilty if I accept recognition. Those familiar with this feeling of unworthiness would likely understand what it is like to feel like you are lying, even though all of your efforts are there to confirm you. But in recent years I have felt less like a fraud, especially as I have had more clarity about who I am, what my goal is, what I have achieved and what lives I have influenced. I now no doubt know that I am not a scam.

This change in thinking has helped me appreciate everything better without feeling that I don’t deserve it or that I don’t deserve it. I can now clearly see how Genevieve Magazine changed life in 17 years, influencing opinions, taking youth as a role model, helping people find meaning, changing stories and empowering thousands. I no longer find it arrogant to accept that Genevieve has contributed immensely to opening up opinions about current social problems in Nigeria. Our vision remains to be a complete lifestyle guide for the international African of the 21st century. Our mission is to use valuable content as a strategy to inspire and empower a new generation of African women.

And who do we thank for being worthy allies on this path to reinventing our Genevieve brand? It is because YOU keep reminding us how we have influenced you in these 17 years. Thanks to your trust and loyalty, we can continue to do more and do more. Our mission remains to reinvent the Genevieve brand to meet global expectations.

Finally, let me keep going. The strength and beauty of entrepreneurship lies not only in being first or first, but also in the ability to consistently advance against any barrier.

Lots of love,

Betty.