Betty Ellen Maurer - Villages-News.com

Betty Maurer

THE VILLAGES – Betty Ellen Maurer, 94, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

She was born in Colchester, Essex, Great Britain, and daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Saunders) Brook.

Betty emigrated to the United States in 1945 and lived in Shamokin, PA. She became a licensed practice nurse and worked for several years at Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown, PA, and at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. She was fondly known to her co-workers as “Betty England” and her family as “Boo”.

She and her 50-year-old husband Paul came to The Villages from Dover, DE in 2011. She was the dearest woman in the world and was really worshiped by her husband and children. Betty was a member of the St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield.

Betty leaves her beloved husband Paul F. Maurer, Jr.; their children Brenda Campbell (Peter) from San Angelo, TX; Claudia Fulmer (Jack) from Massillon, OH; Gail Lewin (John) of Mableton, GA; Mary Friel (Bill) of Gilbertsville, PA; Jeff Maurer (Diana) from Camden, DE; Lisa Almond, Fleetwood, PA; Terrace Maurer (Nancy) of Blandon, PA and the late Cheryl Sarmento; 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family welcomes relatives and guests for a visit on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Boulevard, The Villages. A funeral service begins at 3 p.m.

Instead of flowers, commemorative donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105 (st.jude.org).

