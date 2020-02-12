LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mookie Betts and David Price finally appeared in Dodger’s jerseys on Wednesday, ending the trip from Boston to Los Angeles, where they are expected to help end a drought in the 1988 World Series title.

Neither of them seemed impressed by the trade that dragged on for a week before it was closed.

Betts described the waiting game as “sometimes funny, sometimes a little stressful”. Price said it was “something special” to move from one historic franchise to another.

“It wasn’t that easy for us,” joked Andrew Friedman, Dodger’s president of baseball operations.

Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, joins the current NL MVP Cody Bellinger in the outfield of the Dodgers. Price, the AL Cy Young Award 2012 winner, joins three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw in the starting rotation.

“It will definitely be something very special,” said Betts. “He’ll do a show and I’ll do my best to keep up with him.”

Friedman sees the 2020 Dodgers as “probably our most talented team”.

Betts was traded for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old right-back was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 and made his big league debut three years later.

“I have a lot of memories in Boston. The World Series is the most fun, ”he said, alluding to the title the Red Sox won at Dodger Stadium in 2018. “It was a great chapter in my life.”

Price said, “I know it is difficult for the Red Sox nation to see Mookie go.”

The players were introduced at Dodger Stadium before taking an evening flight to Arizona, where the team opens spring training on Thursday. In addition to Betts and Price in the middle, the construction workers worked on the outer pavilions, in which an extensive renovation project is being carried out.

Betts will keep his # 50 jersey, which was chosen a long time ago because “nobody wants it,” he said.

“I would definitely like to celebrate here again in this jersey,” said Betts.

