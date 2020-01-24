Better Client Onboarding: Understanding Your Client's Family Tree

advertisement

Think about the last time someone outside your family asked how your children or grandchildren were doing – and mentioned them by name. How did you feel about it? Pretty good, isn’t it?

The next time you meet with a customer instead of just having a quick chat or asking how the family is doing, go one step further. Be exactly like in: “How is Claire doing her ballet class? I know it starts earlier than most kids and you were nervous about it. “Or:” How does Jake prepare for his first year at university? I saw that it was his birthday last week. Was it difficult to celebrate your birthday outside of your home country? “

Again, it’s not just about small talk. It’s about showing clients that you know the level of detail of a few consultants. Make no mistake, your customers’ children and grandchildren are one of the most important things in the world for them. Trust me, your relationship with your customer will become much closer after you ask them such important questions.

If you want customers to listen to you, they have to trust you. If you want customers to trust you, you want to ask them questions that will speed up trust. For example:

advertisement

“John, I see your son is getting ready to go to college.”

“Mary, I understand your daughter will marry next year.”

“Dave and Dana, I understand that you are taking care of Dave’s mother now.”

These questions lead to discussions about important financial (and emotional) decisions that are reflected in your customer’s entire family tree.

Is there a successful parent, sibling or relative who financially supports your customer? All of these are important family dynamics that you need to understand in order to provide customers with excellent advice. Drawing up your customer’s family tree can be immensely helpful in understanding the “why” behind important financial decisions. Contact me if you would like an example of a family tree worksheet.

Be the lawyer

Suppose your client’s mother has dementia? Is your customer responsible for part (or all) of the support? Does your customer have a mixed marriage? You need to understand how estate planning can change dramatically when children from more than one spouse are involved. Would your customer like to set up educational planning for their grandchildren? Do you have a lot of liquidity but are not sure how to use these assets as a gift?

An additional benefit of understanding your client’s family is that many of these questions stimulate family conversations. As a result, other family members may come to you for advice.

family meeting

A good way to understand a customer’s family dynamics is to arrange an extended “family reunion” with your customer and his adult children and other close relatives. When it comes to wills and estate plans, lack of communication between family members is the cause of the most friction, not the actual terms of the documents. Don’t underestimate the importance of bringing everyone together in the room (or participating in the same conference call).

“Mommy would have wanted me to do it or have it,” one sibling could say. But the resentment often comes from a family member who feels they are not involved in the process. By interacting with your client’s estate lawyer and bringing together all relevant parties in your client’s life, you become a reliable family coordinator. This way, your customer’s children know that you are the one who calls when there are financial problems with the family. This further increases the value you create for your customer. In addition, the lawyer will consult a specialist who goes beyond the normal advisory work of his clients. That is rare. You will be impressed and you will probably introduce yourself to your customers.

Use the family tree worksheet

Present the worksheet to your customers by affirming that you want to help them make the best possible decisions. “To do that,” you might say, “I need to know who the most important people in your life are. I need to spend 10 minutes with you to get to know these people so that I can be your “Family, Inc.” can understand better. “

Behind each of these relationships are usually poignant stories that go far beyond numbers. These are the types of conversations – not your sense of numbers – that build great customer relationships.

When you create your customer’s family tree, you may want to start at the top. What is the financial dynamic between your customer and their parents (or spouse’s parents)? Do you have to take care of your parents? Do you have to do this in the future? Are your customer’s parents wealthy? How about the parents of your customer’s spouse? Does your customer expect significant revenue from their parents after their parents have passed away? What about your clients’ siblings? Is there an adult sibling who supports the family? These are all important financial and emotional dynamics.

You want to know not only your customer’s relationship with these important people, but also important details such as each person’s birthday. Suppose your customer is a grandfather and each of his three children has two children of his own? This means that you are dealing with nine important people in your customer’s life. It is very likely that someone in this group just had a birthday or shows up on a birthday. Taking the time to ask her about Grandson’s X’s birthday will create tremendous trust in your relationship. All of this information can be included in your family tree.

Suppose your customer is considering setting up an education fund for a grandchild. Most accountants say, “Well, a 529 plan is a tax-efficient way to save for higher education.” What do you want to do for the other three? How do you want to deal with it? College financing? ”

By the way, you can use the family tree worksheet for all of your customers, not just your new ones. This is a great way to re-engage with customers you want to build a better relationship with.

Don’t just be your client’s tax advisor or financial historian. be your lawyer. Be the trusted advisor who is always close to you – the person he can always turn to in financial matters. To be a lawyer, however, you have to understand family dynamics. Here too, every financial decision made by your customer affects other branches of his family tree. If you don’t know about your customers’ family dynamics, it is difficult to give them the best possible advice.

Again, contact me anytime if you want a sample family tree worksheet.

advertisement