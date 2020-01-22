advertisement

The closer Better Call Saul gets to the Breaking Bad timeline, the more characters switch to the (mostly) prequel series. With the final of the show on the horizon, Entertainment Weekly has the news that a few more familiar faces will appear in the upcoming fifth season of legal drama.

Among those who repeat their Breaking Bad roles is the late Robert Forster, who will appear posthumously as Ed, the notorious vacuum salesman who mislaid wanted criminals. Together with Forster, Dean Norris will take on the role of DEA agent Hank Shrader, brother-in-law of chemistry teacher and drug king Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. Steven Michael Quezada will also return as Steve “Gomie” Gomez, Hanks partner.

Both Hank and Gomie were killed in a shootout in the breaking bad episode “Ozymandias”. However, Ed later played a key role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, an epilogue about Aaron Pauls Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul was premiered in 2015 and tells the life of Jimmy McGill from Bob Odenkirk, the man who will become Saul Goodman’s “criminal” lawyer. While it mainly plays in the years leading up to the events of Breaking Bad, it also spends some time with McGill’s new life as Gene, an identity he got after the events of the acclaimed AMC drama courtesy of Ed.

“From day one of Better Call Saul, it was my dream to tell the full story of our complicated and compromised hero Jimmy McGill,” series co-creator Peter Gould said on the TCA tour last week about the upcoming inevitable finale , “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who made this trip possible. Next month, we’ll start working on season six and last – we’ll do our damnedest to survive the landing.”

Gould also admitted to EW that he was “so excited” to get Forster’s cameo that was filmed during El Camino’s top secret production.

Forster, Norris and Quezada will be in good company, as Better Call Saul also shows with Jonathan Banks’ criminal fixer Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring, the ruthless drug lord of Giancarlo Esposito.

Better Call Saul Season 5 will premiere on Sunday February 23rd on AMC. El Camino is currently on Netflix and will make its cable TV debut on AMC on Sunday, February 16, exactly one week earlier.

