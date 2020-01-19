Better Business Bureau: Avoiding Expiring License Fraud for Windows 7 Users

advertisement

The Better Business Bureau issued a consumer warning for Microsoft computer users.

The scam comes after Microsoft has announced according to BBB that it will no longer provide technical support, software updates, or bug fixes for Windows 7 operating systems.

BBB warns of fraudsters who may try to get people to pay for an “Expiring Windows License” that they don’t need.

The typical scam involves a call from someone who claims to be a Microsoft employee and recommends a system upgrade that BBB charges an annual fee for.

Fraudsters can also request remote access to your computer, putting the user at risk of identity theft.

How to protect yourself from technical fraud:

Don’t trust unwanted callers. Reputable companies do not call consumers without their permission.

Check out unusual claims. If someone calls you who says you have a problem that you have no idea of, don’t take his word. Hang up and research before accepting help.

Never allow a stranger to access your computer remotely. If you have a real technical problem, get help from a reputable company or person.

Get technical information straight from the source. For example, if your computer is running Windows, contact Microsoft for updates, new operating systems, and technical support.

Check to see if you are on the official website or calling the real support hotline before sharing personal information or paying money.

In the BBB Scam Tracker reports, the victims reported that they were already using Windows 10 when they received a call claiming they needed to upgrade.

Visit the BBB website for more information.

