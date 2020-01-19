advertisement

Hollywood legend Bette Midler has not hesitated to speak publicly about trend events, headlines, and some of their enemies online. This is especially true when it comes to President Donald Trump. Your final blow is simple and revolves around Trump’s impeachment and the hypothetical implications that could arise.

“It looks like Pelosi is going to be president,” wrote the Hocus Pocus star on Twitter.

That was enough to arouse their responses a little and bring out supporters and critics of their comments.

advertisement

“Pelosi can hardly finish a clear sentence without sounding as if she had taken a sip or her teeth slipped,” replied a critic.

Dream: She appoints @HillaryClinton as vice president. Then Pelosi resigns …

– Jason Pomerance (@whowantsdinner), January 18, 2020

“From your mouth to God’s ear! The print on every MAGA face will be the only gift I’ll ever need again,” agreed one supporter.

Dream: She appoints @HillaryClinton as vice president. Then Pelosi resigns …

– Jason Pomerance (@whowantsdinner), January 18, 2020

“I’m sorry, it doesn’t work that way. If Trump is removed, Pence becomes Prez and chooses a new VP. If Pence is removed, that VP becomes Prez. The order is whether Prez and VP are in a tornado or something Another was mentioned to clear up the misunderstanding that Nancy Pelosi will somehow become president if the impeachment ends with the president’s dismissal.

Previously, Midler had noticed her disgust at Trump in brief replies to stories about him. She said she would “hurl” after seeing a photo of the president kissing a bride at a wedding at one of his resorts.

She has also caused some controversy with her comments about political figures. This includes Senator Rand Paul and his comments addressed to the Kurds.

“I don’t advocate violence, but … Rand Paul says the Kurds are” conceited “for fighting their frustrations with US troops. This is a good reminder for all of us to be more grateful to the neighbor who Rand Paul cleared the shit out of the way, “Midler wrote, referring to his neighbor’s attack, which took him to the hospital.

She also made sure to comment on the moment Trump was charged and used only one word to beat the president.

Trump has also struck back on Midler a few times, even calling her a “washed-up psycho” in June 2019.

Photo credit: Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement