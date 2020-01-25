advertisement

Bette Midler’s last tweet about President Donald Trump sparked a strong reaction from her followers. Midler was an outspoken opponent of the president and has followed the impeachment hearings closely. On Friday, she proposed her greatest feat so far – to send him the United States Constitution.

Midler posted her new idea on Twitter on Friday morning. She encouraged her followers to receive a copy of the full U.S. constitution and to send it to the President at the White House. Many were on board with this gag and felt that this would drive home the alleged law breaking and general aversion to the President’s political conventions.

“He doesn’t care about the constitution. Another reason for dropping – we can’t have a president who doesn’t give an – about the constitution. He proves that every day,” replied a fan.

Everyone should get their hands on a copy of the U.S. Constitution and send it to Donald J. Trump, White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, DC, 20500. AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

– Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 25, 2020

Others interfered with their own jokes and built on Midler’s idea. Some were supporters of the president, others were not.

“But he has neither the ability nor the intelligence to read it,” wrote one person.

“He’s not a big reader. Is there a pop-up version?” added another.

Some replied with support for the President, unmoved by Midler’s feat. One person even wrote that she would welcome the influx of copies of the constitution to “distribute them in November when Trump wins again”.

Midler has been closely following the impeachment process with many other social media users this week. Not only has she dismissed her criticism for Trump, and has frequently called on Republican leaders like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

However, the politicians themselves are probably too involved in the process to pay much attention. The Senate’s impeachment proceedings were called up again for another session on Saturday morning, and there are still some important decisions to be made.

The process is a mystery to those trying to keep up at home, like Midler. The Senate has put in place strict rules to prevent video, recording or photography inside the chamber, except for the broadcast, which is broadcast by state-controlled cameras. This decision has been widely criticized as a political strategy.

“There can be little doubt that these restrictive rules were developed by Mitch McConnell, chairman of the Senate majority,” wrote Margaret Sullivan for the Washington Post, adding that he had set himself the goal, “of making the process so boring and pale to appear as possible “.

The Senate’s impeachment proceedings against President Trump will continue at 10 a.m.CET on Tuesday.

