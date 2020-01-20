Best web hosting service for 2020

advertisement

No matter how good looking or elegantly designed, your website will count for nothing if it does not attract the eyes of your target group. With web hosting services, you can drive and promote your creation to become an important tool for your business and creativity.

However, choosing the best web hosting service among the growing number of providers can prove challenging, especially if you are confused by the myriad features or pricing plans in 2020.

For this reason, we offer help in the form of a link to your desired goal, which at least theoretically means that you will receive the best possible web hosting service that is perfectly tailored to your company or your individual needs.

We have taken into account their reliability, price and technological characteristics, which can be useful for any type of project for which you want to perform. The same applies to questions regarding maintenance, support quality, available memory and bandwidth, the focus on certain platforms (such as WordPress) and security.

All of them will perform their web hosting tasks competently, with the last two providers playing a dual role as both website creators and hosting platforms. Some of the website hosting providers listed may give you access to options that your website will never use. So read the entire article instead of just searching through the first few entries before deciding on your web hosting service.

1. InMotion Web Hosting

WordPress Hosting: Yes | Business hosting: Yes | Web design services: Yes | 24/7 support in the US: Yes

Excellent performance

quality support

Support for cPanel and Softaculous platforms

The InMotion web hosting service is a true veteran in the hosting business, and many users will remember seeing clues at least here and there. With this in mind, it’s easy to understand why this service offers a long list of features, packages, and pricing plans for every user and pocket.

For starters, website loading performance is just excellent with this solution. The package includes access to a dedicated team of professionals who offer world-class support at all times. What sets InMotion apart from the rest of the crowd is its tendency to offer bonus features at no extra charge. This includes protection against DDoS attacks and malware, protection against email spam and the option to create functional backups. The hosting is based on the platforms cPanel and Softaculous, which serve as a seal of quality. All of this can be easily checked by any user within a 90 day guarantee period. This is more than sufficient to choose the InMotion range.

2. Bluehost web hosting

Unmeasured bandwidth: Yes | WooCommerce hosting: Yes | Free domain: Yes | 24/7 support in the US: Yes

Intuitive

Excellent WordPress support

The website builder is simple yet functional

The U.S.-based company offers affordable yet effective shared hosting with a variety of plans and options suitable for most companies. For this reason, Bluehost is currently one of the most popular web hosting services ever.

Whether you need a very simple, weebly-based website builder to get your small business online with minimal effort, or something more complex with additional apps through the useful array of Mojo Marketplace – Bluehost should offer you a lot Value for your subscription money,

We also think it’s good that there are a variety of customer support options in case you need help or something goes wrong.

3. HostGator web hosting

Unmeasured bandwidth: Yes | Unmeasured storage space: Yes | Search credit: 150 USD | Refund warranty: 45 days

Undue bandwidth and storage space

Light on the wallet

Credit for Google and Bing Ads

HostGator is a web hosting service that has the budget on its trump card. There are several price plans available for each bag and each project profile, at least two of which offer attractive functions and cute names (hatchling and baby, no less). However, the possibilities that you can use with HostGator are in no way tiny. This includes unmeasured bandwidth and storage space, support for FTP and email accounts, MySQL databases and subdomains.

In addition, you benefit from the advantages of cPanel-based website administration, with Google and Bing Ads credits worth USD 150. The package includes at least two guarantees, one with a 99.9% uptime and the other with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

The only “downside” that HostGator shares with other budget plan providers is that the cheapest plan only covers one website. This is hardly a cause for concern if the next plan only costs a fraction more and hardly affects your hosting budget.

1 & 1 Shared Web Hosting benefits from the power of its parent company

4. 1 & 1 IONOS web hosting

Baremetal server: Yes | Free SSL certificate: Yes | Safe hacker protection: Yes | Email marketing: Yes

Packs a lot of value for the price

SSL support

Outstanding connectivity

German 1 & 1 (from the end of 2018 it will be called 1 & 1 IONOS) is still a force to be reckoned with in Europe to conquer the rest of the world. This plan is said to be fueled by attractive pricing (competitors would say aggressively) for web hosting that includes a list of features that are too long to be fully listed here.

SSL certificate support is included in all packages, along with your personal advisor and the free domain. The offer is rounded off by robust network connectivity with an impressive 300 Gbit / s, paired with geo-redundancy technology, free web design software and a first-class support team around the clock by phone or email. Yes, you can try it all within 30 days with a money back guarantee if you dare not to be impressed.

5. Tsohost web hosting

Daily backups: Yes | Free SSL: Yes | Custom web console: Yes

Budget-friendly

Feature-price ratio

30 days money back guarantee

At first glance, it may look as if Tsohost wants to take on HostGator in the budget segment – its “Economy” option of GBP 3.99 per month (1-year plan) is sure to make a mess of it. This attractive package includes mandatory unlimited bandwidth, 100 mailboxes and 50% discount on standard SSL (only higher packages offer free SSL). 100 GB of storage space is shown in the small print of the contract package.

However, they are hardly limited in terms of plans and options that will satisfy even the most affected user. First, you can choose cPanel hosting or the hosting provided by Tsohost’s native cloud web hosting platform and console. In any case, performance will remain at a more than satisfactory level. The technical support for the offer is completely competent and the 30-day money-back guarantee is sufficiently long.

6. GoDaddy web hosting

SEO services: Yes | Free domain: Yes | Database backup and recovery: Yes | Unmeasured bandwidth: Yes

Accessible and user-friendly

Fast

Versatile pricing options

GoDaddy wants to stand out, at least in terms of its popularity as a true daddy of all web hosting services. You can find references to it in all virtual locations and for good reason. First, it is a fast service package with a largely accessible and user-friendly basic website builder. It provides access to Linux hosting, with the focus on cPanel technology.

When it comes to freebies, GoDaddy won’t let go of his fist, with free backup and restore options, free domain with annual plan, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Business Email. For all options except the Economy One (100 GB), unlimited storage is provided along with the unlimited bandwidth. The economy plan is the cheapest at $ 8.99 a month (at the time of writing, there was a sale starting at $ 5.99). Ultimately, GoDaddy gives you the ability to increase your hosting capacity on demand when a situation such as B. an increase in traffic, this requires.

7. Wix web hosting

Online shop: Optional | Free domain: Yes | Search credits: $ 75 + (depending on plan) Professional website review: optional

Merging website creation and hosting

Accessible

Great templates

Surrounded by agile web hosting competitors, the Wix service plays out the web building support card as a silver bullet. It acts as a website building service where the hosting is not added afterwards, but as an option that is perfect for standing on your own two feet.

This merger enabled Wix to bring together a community of more than 100 million active users who benefit from the diverse pricing plans and diverse options for building a website that meet your visions and ambitions. The robust editor lets you optimize every aspect of the website’s appearance and functionality in a variety of ways, while less imaginative web builders welcome access to more than 500 templates.

Wix Turbo was introduced in February, which significantly improves the speed and performance of websites. The web hosting segment is also not neglected. Both free and unlimited offers offer attractive options for every budget and purpose.

8. Weebly web hosting

SSL security: Yes | Drag and drop builder: Yes | Search credits: $ 100 | Free SEO tools: Yes

Templates and build options

Free plan

Webshop support

Just like other providers on our list who share agendas and target groups, Weebly has to pay a bill with Wix, since both want to address the same amount of users who are interested in creating websites. Weebly wants to be more intuitive with its powerful drag-and-drop engine, which allows even the less talented to create their own website. Even the more seasoned colleagues will have their fingers crossed when they see the extensive template database, which will make website building a Lego-like affair.

As far as hosting is concerned, the options start with the free version that will cost you zero dollars, with some restrictions being the only “price tag”. You are limited to 500 MB of space and cannot remove ads from your website. If it bothers you, look better in the direction of the professional plan.

Even this package gives you an insight into a multitude of functions that Weebly distributes like a crazy Santa Claus – starting with the support in setting up your own web shop with working vouchers, customer reviews and inventory management, and organizing email marketing campaigns for more demanding users.

Photo credit: Atm2003 / Shutterstock

