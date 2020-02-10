Jerry Colangelo, former manager of Phoenix Sports, interviewed Doug & Wolf on February 10, 2020 at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station (Matt Layman / Arizona Sports).

Newsmakers Week 2020 is underway.

With a full lineup of guests on Monday and much more that came out for the rest of this week, there were a lot of people to cope with, like ASU football head coach Herm Edwards, Sun’s GM James Jones and others.

Here are some of the best quotes from day one:

Kevin Guy, head coach of Arizona Rattlers

How difficult is it to find players for your league when the XFL returns?

“It was not difficult to find players. There are a lot of soccer players out there. Obviously, if the NFL cuts them, Canada’s perception is the No. 2 league. I’ve always felt with Canada, the indoor football league, the Arena League and the XFL together. We all strive for the same players and it really comes down to what’s best for the player. “

Rick Schantz Phoenix Rising head coach

To compare this year’s team with the previous year:

“Last year you got a flash in a bottle in a 20 game win there. To say we would do it again would be pretty impressive. I think this year’s team is a bit more dynamic from top to bottom. “

Torey Lovullo, D-Back manager

What impact will Madison Bumgarner have on Robbie Ray?

“I have the feeling that they are getting closer. I feel like Robbie is going to watch because Robbie is a great student of the game and he wants to learn, he wants to get better. He does not ask some of these pitfalls and it tears him apart. I think Madison will be able to step into his world a bit and they will definitely have a conversation. I think that’s what really good elite jugs do is they take care of everything and help when needed. “

Herm Edwards, head coach of the ASU

Why he is committed to recruitment:

“It’s the lifeblood of what you do. It’s about relationships. I realize it. It’s more than a relationship. It’s the relationships that affect this young man’s process of how he will decide where to go. And that’s deep. There are many different ways now. It’s not just mom, dad or grandma or her uncle. There are lots of people and you have to deal with it. I think the more you connect with these people , the more it helps you. “

James Jones, general manager of Suns

You won more games than everyone last year:

“It’s not about how many games we won last year. I didn’t have 19 as a benchmark last year. To say we won more than last year. I think it would be a mistake for me to tell our boys that it’s good enough to exceed last year’s winnings. “

Jerry Colangelo, the godfather of valley sports

His favorite moment at the Kobe Bryant Olympics:

“I said, ‘Kobe, what if I tell you we want to change your role in this team? ‘He said,’ What do you mean? ‘ I said, ‘Well, instead of being the goal scorer, I want you to be a dealer. “He looked at me kind of weird and said,” I’ll do whatever you want, I just want to be part of it. “

