Derrick Hall, CEO of Arizona Diamondbacks, interviewed Doug & Wolf on February 13, 2020 at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station. (Matt Layman / Arizona Sports)

The fourth day of Newsmakers Week was as provocative as it was entertaining.

ASU President Michael Crow called out Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Derrick Hall, President and CEO of Arizona Diamondbacks, discussed the Houston Astros fraud scandal. And there was much more insight and opinion from some of the greatest names in valley sports.

Listen to the full interviews below, or watch some of the top quotes from each guest in Thursday’s Newsmakers Week with Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona’s sports station.

John Chayka, general manager of Coyotes

About the upcoming NHL trading date and where they are:

“I think things go better together and that gives me a sense of being the manager of things we can do. We have Nik Hjalmarsson back. He came back, he teamed up with (Oliver Ekman-Larsson). OEL has been around for a while, so I try to see in many ways what we have with our own group. And really, if we want to take a step on the deadline, we have to respond to a specific need. “

Derrick Hall, President and CEO of D-backs

Whether the title of the Astros 2017 is spoiled:

“Well, I tell you this: you are in a really difficult situation because you have an absolutely fantastic team and I don’t know how much of it was part of it and I don’t think any of us really know the whole story and I want to don’t go there either. I don’t think it’s up to me to decide whether it’s spoiled or legitimate. It’s because of baseball. The Commissioner has his hands full with this. I think he did an excellent job, as did the Commissioner’s office. “

Dr. Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University

On the one-off NBA rule:

“I’m not a one-and-do fan. I think it distorts the system a little bit so that you can come, not really be a student, play for a year and then get started, especially if you are an Olympic athlete super athlete I have no problem with a kid like LeBron going to the NBA. You know, go straight from high school and become a super athlete. The same goes for Kobe – fantastic, incredible athletes. I don’t think we’re going to be a year long should be the training league for professionals. “

Tim Woods, chairman of the Phoenix Open Waste Management Tournament

Why they don’t focus on the overwhelming amount:

“Yes, you know, in the end we made the decision that this wasn’t the number we wanted to focus on. I mean, the reason, the whole” why “behind what we do is this nonprofit number. “

