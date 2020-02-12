ASU Sports Director and Vice President for University Sports Ray Anderson (Matt Bertram / Arizona Sports)

Doug & Wolf’s Newsmaker Week guests were very busy on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill, ASU men’s basketball coach, Bobby Hurley, Arizona Sports Director and vice president of college sports Ray Anderson, Arizona Coyotes coach, Rick Tocchet, and general manager of Fiesta Bowl , Mike Nealy, visited the sports station of 98.7 FM Arizona.

Here are the highlights of their talks with the show and the full audio clips of their interviews.

Michael Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Cardinals

About Kyler Murray, who takes another step forward in his second season:

“This off-season will definitely be crucial for him. Kliff has spoken to him a lot about the things he needs to do, the people he needs to talk to to advance to the next level of his professional career. This is a really important off-season and he does everything right. He understands the hard work that needs to be done and he does it. “

Bobby Hurley, ASU basketball head coach

What has changed and led to the current winning streak in three games:

“Really a soul search to find out the blueprint for success. I know it’s like a cliché, but I’m just trying not to do more than we can get out there. I think that led to some of those sales in this game four games against Washington State. I think we played more together as a team and did the little details. “

Rick Tocchet, head coach of the Coyotes

On the team’s hard 2-8 course:

“We are a team that has had some difficulties and I want to see how we respond to these difficulties. I think so far, especially in the last week or so, I think the team is starting to play well.”

Ray Anderson, ASU Sports Director and Vice President of University Sports

About the recent loss of head coach Mel Tucker in Colorado and how the Pac-12 can compete with coaches and keep them:

“We’ll lose coaches like we lost assistant coaches last month because the SEC and Big Ten will come along and say, ‘We can double your salary,’ I hear the state of Michigan is doing with Mel Tucker has: ‘We you can double your salary pool for your assistant coach. “And we have to take care of it, but we have accepted that as a conference with a different model, we have more to offer and more opportunities for a broad base of students to offer athletes about more sports, and we agree with that. “

Mike Nealy, managing director of Fiesta Bowl

If he thinks there will be an expansion of the college football playoffs:

“Well, the short answer is: ‘Yes, I think it will happen. ‘I think of myself personally and I think if you put the Bowl directors on canvas I don’t think anyone really wants the expansion because you’re thinking about what would affect it. We saw how great the playoffs were, how high the stakes of these games were and how are you there or not? And you know people who shoot to be in these playoffs. The rest of the bowls, I think, asked themselves: “OK, how important are these other bowls now?”

