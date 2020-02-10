And the Oscar goes to … The 92nd Academy Awards took Hollywood by storm on Sunday, February 9th, and it’s a show that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

During Hollywood’s biggest night, there were many memorable moments that the audience couldn’t stop talking about. Us Weekly has your guide to the best speeches, performances and gigs during this year’s ceremony that you can and should watch again as soon as possible.

For starters, Frozen 2 started the songs listed as part of the Best Original Song category and set the stage on fire. After an introduction by Josh Gadwho plays the adorable snowman Olaf in both Frozen and Frozen 2, Idina Menzel with nine other women playing Elsa – in international versions of the film – “Into the Unknown”.

The audience was later spoiled with a mini comedy show when the bridesmaids played along Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig The awards for the best production design and the best costume design were presented on stage. The two decided to spice up their presentation on stage with their own audition. They even broke into the song and played a medley of melodies with “Vogue” by Madonna and “Thong Song” by Sisqó,

Eminem surprised the audience when he came on stage to sing “Lose Yourself” afterwards Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a video pack dedicated to music in films. The 47-year-old rapper rocked the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles when he rapped the song that became famous for his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile.

Actress and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for the best actress and the best original title, delighted the audience with her wonderful and heartfelt performance of “Stand Up” by Harriet.

The winner of the Oscar speeches this year may go to the Parasite director Bong Joon Ho his film won four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Film. He excited the audience when he joked about “buying a Texas chainsaw, dividing the price into five parts and sharing it with all of you” to present to all the directors in the style of Mean Girls.

He also really wanted to go to the bar to celebrate all the victories!

