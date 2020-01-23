Best Grammy Couple? Here are 17 to choose from

advertisement

Grammy Night is often a date night for the hottest couples in music. At the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26th) you can see many of these lovers on the red carpet. Here are the best Grammy Awards looks from the hottest couples in country music.

In these 17 pictures you can find some classic love stories: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams looked madly in love in February 2003 and got married a few weeks later. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had a very good night in 2006 when both took home the Grammy Awards. Has this ever happened in country music? Our researcher couldn’t find any time.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher also help put these couples together in the Country Music Grammy Gallery. Fisher has rarely been able to work with Underwood due to his NHL schedule, but now that he’s retired you have to imagine if she’s there, so will he.

advertisement

Unfortunately, artists like George Jones did not die long after posing for pictures in this Grammy gallery. So does Merle Haggard, who shows up here with wife Theresa and son Ben.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on January 26th at 8:00 p.m.

Watch Country Music’s Best Grammy Couples:

advertisement