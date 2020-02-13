Who was your best friend when you were four years old? Okay, when was the last time you hung out with them? It’s a simple question for Cleopatrick singer / guitarist Luke Gruntz and drummer Ian Fraser.

“We met on the first day of school. We were four years old, ”says Luke. “Ian was my first friend.” The duo came together through school and discovered bands together before consolidating their friendship as Cleopatrick – a blurred and melting sound straight from Cobourg, Canada that most ignited like Royal Blood or QOTSA. As for musical education, the two went to Luke’s basement at the age of six and listened to music given to them by their fathers.

“We were obsessed with the intro to Back In Black by AC / DC – we didn’t care about the rest of the song,” laughs Luke. “When we were eight, we both got guitars for Christmas – matching guitars!”

Ian later recorded the drums in high school. “I just stopped improving on the guitar and Luke was getting better, so I borrowed drums and it felt a lot more natural,” he says. “We immediately founded a cover band.”

Soon they wrote their own blistery and bluesy songs and so came the need for EP artwork and music videos. Where can you turn better than the countless photos and videos of the couple hanging out as children?

Much of her lyrical inspiration came from growing up in a small town, and a saying became a key term for the duo.

“Cobourg is a big hockey city and there is a clique of people who are not the nicest,” says Luke. “They use this term ‘the boys’ for themselves, so we started using it ironically. I would get coffee and I would say, “This coffee is the boy!” We took this weird, masculine phrase and wrote our EP “The Boys” about how uncomfortable we feel with guys like that. “

So far, Cleopatrick’s story has more or less spanned the duo’s entire life, but 2020 seems to be her most important year so far. This week they are here to support Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. How for the rest of the year? “We’re making our debut album,” says Luke. “If it doesn’t come out this year, something must have happened. Check in with us!”

