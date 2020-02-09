It’s always cute when a child meets his idol. Usually this means going backstage at concerts or sporting events, or even making a home visit from a very special celebrity in the city. So when a father received a very special request from his son in Plymouth, he decided to make it happen – with the exception that his son’s hero was the film serial killer Jason Voorhees.

According to GeorgeTakia.com, Sam Murphy wanted to pay special attention to his son Carter for his birthday. When asked what Carter wanted, he said that Jason, the villain of the Friday The 13th franchise, should pick it up from school. In order not to disappoint his son, Sam hired Cornwall special effects artist Tony Gartland, who did everything in his portrayal of Jason before picking Carter up from school.

“I talked to the school about it and they said they didn’t want Jason to wait at the school gates, so he had to be around the corner,” said Sam. “It was a very nice experience when he walked down the street with Jason holding hands. He has trouble touching, he won’t hold my hand.

“Carter didn’t shut up,” he continued. “Jason gave him a t-shirt and he hasn’t taken it off since. I can’t get it in the laundry. Jason came into the house with his shoes on and Carter said,” Dad, Jason put his shoes on, “and I did replied, “Well, I’m not asking him to take them off.” They went to his bedroom, and Carter showed it to him, with all his favorite toys, he showed him everything. Then Carter brought Jason down and he had to go. I said we would take him downtown so he can go killing spree. “

Here is the footage from Carter coming home with Jason: