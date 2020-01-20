advertisement

The latest song from Best Coast’s newest album Always Tomorrow is an excellent example of the band’s incredible talent. “Everything Has Changed” is our title of the day and even comes with a movie video.

Best Coast returned in November with their first new music (without their children’s album) and has now released the next single from Always Tomorrow, the album that will be released on February 21.

The track is a personal moment for Bethany Costentino of the duo and offers the breakthrough during the writer’s block after completing California Nights. In a press release, she said: “I couldn’t write music. There were so many bubbles in me, so many things happened, so much to process, but I couldn’t get anything out of it. I was miserable and felt that nothing was going on One day I locked myself in my closet and forced myself to write, and “Everything Has Changed” came out.

Costentino noted that the song took them out of their radio: “The song was like a vision of life that I wish I would live. Ultimately, this song was prophetic and described the life that I would soon live. “It’s a deeply personal track given the courage and enthusiasm of a band in their creative groove.

The album is the first since 2015 and it will be another deeply personal record: “Always Tomorrow is the story of where I have been and where I am now, as well as the struggles that I am still learning to identify and find out. Costentino continues, “This album is about leaving the darkness to the light, but still understanding that nothing will ever be perfect. It’s about burning it all down and starting over, even if the idea of ​​it is scary. ‘

It is a passion that permeates all of Best Coast’s work. With a brand new video that shows the full range of the band’s vision, this will indeed be a special record.

For now, watch the video of our track of the day: “Everything Has Changed” by Best Coast.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTsRpTKKtMA (/ embed)

Source: DIY

