Best Coast has shared a new song titled “Everything Has Changed” and an accompanying video with Vanderpump Rules cast members. Watch the video below, directed by Ryan Baxley, in which Beth Cosentino appears as a grumpy game show host.
In a press release, Cosentino describes the origins of “Everything Has Changed” and the new album Always Tomorrow:
After we finished the California Nights album cycle, something
it happened to me terribly. I felt creatively paralyzed. I could not
Write music. There was so much bubbling in me, so many things
happened to process so much, but I couldn’t get anything out of it. I was
miserable and feeling nothing would ever change. One day I will
I locked myself in my closet and forced myself to write and came out
“Everything has changed.” The song was like a vision of life that I wanted
I’ve lived; Ultimately, this song was prophetic – it described life
I would live soon.
From February 21, Always Tomorrow will also be offering the already released “First Time”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTsRpTKKtMA [/ embed].