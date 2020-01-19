advertisement

Best Coast has shared a new song titled “Everything Has Changed” and an accompanying video with Vanderpump Rules cast members. Watch the video below, directed by Ryan Baxley, in which Beth Cosentino appears as a grumpy game show host.

In a press release, Cosentino describes the origins of “Everything Has Changed” and the new album Always Tomorrow:

After we finished the California Nights album cycle, something

it happened to me terribly. I felt creatively paralyzed. I could not

Write music. There was so much bubbling in me, so many things

happened to process so much, but I couldn’t get anything out of it. I was

miserable and feeling nothing would ever change. One day I will

I locked myself in my closet and forced myself to write and came out

“Everything has changed.” The song was like a vision of life that I wanted

I’ve lived; Ultimately, this song was prophetic – it described life

I would live soon.

From February 21, Always Tomorrow will also be offering the already released “First Time”.

