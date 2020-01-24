Best and worst home improvements for 2020

advertisement

Are you considering a home improvement in 2020? Maybe you want a new kitchen or bathroom, or have you decided it’s time to build the conservatory you’ve always wanted.

Then you might want to know which projects will give you the best return this year when it comes to resale after a few years.

In the past, a kitchen upgrade was the best investment you could make. But a new kitchen is becoming more and more expensive (a luxury kitchen with granite and high-quality equipment now costs more than $ 50,000).

And thanks to Chip and Joanna, the Property Brothers and other HGTV stars, other upgrades are now at the top of the investment list.

Projects with the best returns

Remodeling Magazine says that the projects with the best return on your dollar for 2020 are:

Manufactured stone veneer for your house: a return of 97% (real stone is better, but does not yield much of your money because of the high costs).

A new garage door: you get 94% of your money back on resale.

A modest kitchen renovation: you can get 78% of your money back if you don’t go overboard.

Other upgrades that yield top dollar on resale:

A wooden deck.

A new front door. Bonus points for the trendy Craftsman style.

Replace wooden cladding.

Replace window.

Midrange bathroom renovation.

New roof.

But from the “That doesn’t smell”File, the worst home improvements for your dollar: a luxury kitchen or master suite in a small, older house.

You may receive only 50% of your investment from $ 50,000 to $ 100,000, so you will say, “Doesn’t that stink?”

The problem: you have improved your home too much based on the neighborhood. See what other people do on the street before you invest in improvements that you can never earn back.

Ultimately, all home improvement projects are good projects if they make you happy.

Just know that some do a lot better with resale, so you don’t waste your money.

