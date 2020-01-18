Bess takes 5 gates as England Mobber South Africa | National sport

advertisement

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) – Spinner Dom Bess took all five gates and two large ones in consecutive overs when England threatened to embarrass South Africa on Saturday in the third test.

Bess had career-best numbers of 5-41 when England filled the misery by reducing the home team to 113-5 in the first innings on the third day in Port Elizabeth.

advertisement

It rained 13 minutes before lunch to give South Africa a break.

South Africa follows the 499-9 of England, which have been declared from 386 runs and have to reach 300 just to avoid the consequence.

The tourists seem to be in a good position to advance to the series with a 2-1 test.

Bess removed first batsman Dean Elgar and South African captain Faf du Plessis in consecutive overs on the early third day.

He also won a battle with Rassie van der Dussen just before the players left due to rain.

England’s bats had been completely dominated by Ollie Pope (135 out) and Ben Stokes (120) on the second day with centuries. Bess followed and had South Africa in the lurch and almost outside.

But it seems that the weather, where rain is forecast for the next few days, could slow down England’s triumphal march.

South Africa started the day on 60-2.

Bess, who was consistently used by England at one end in St. George’s Park, broke through in his second round of the day when the 35-year-old Elgar cracked a hook to close outfield player Pope, who jumped forward with one hand, to take hold of him.

Bess then dismissed du Plessis two overs later in a passage of the game that underscored England’s superiority.

The South African captain is under pressure for the team and his own poor form. He skipped the field and hit Bess at the start of his innings for four consecutive hits to make a statement. But Bess replied by removing it for 8 at the same moment after receiving another close-up shot from the Pope.

England broke out solemnly and du Plessis took off his gloves when he went back.

Bess also bowled van der Dussen for 24 and the 22-year-old spinner had his first five-wicket move in tests.

South African night watchman Anrich Nortje was 14 years old and had to endure 88 balls since the late second day. Quinton de Kock wasn’t the new batsman out on 0.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement