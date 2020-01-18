advertisement

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) – England encountered opposition from Quinton de Kock on a rainy Saturday as the tourists aimed for a big lead over South Africa and a decisive victory in the third test.

England, which had posted 499-9 in their first innings for their best test total in Port Elizabeth on day two, struggled with 208-6 in stumps on day three. That’s still a whopping 291 runs, although de Kock’s fight 63 doesn’t fail.

Dom Bess turned off South Africa’s top position with the first five gates and only de Kock, the stubborn night watchman Anrich Nortje, and a three-and-a-half hour rainy season, thereby slowing down England’s progress in the possibly series-defining match.

South Africa has to come to 300 just to avoid the consequences.

There was also the surprising side story of Ben Stokes, the recently crowned world player of the year, who dropped de Kock three times.

“I just thought,” Oh, he’s actually human, “Bess said of Stokes Misses.” He drops her. And that will frustrate him.

“But turn around, the really positive thing is that we are still creating opportunities.”

The series is 1: 1 on a level, but is now strong for England, and there is only one test left in Johannesburg. The win at Port Elizabeth would put England ahead of a second consecutive win in South Africa and an impressive achievement for Joe Root’s young team overseas.

Offspinner Bess is one of those teenagers. He took the first two South African gates the day before and suffered further damage on Saturday morning, which eliminated opening player Dean Elgar (35) and South African captain Faf du Plessis (8) in consecutive overs.

He also won a competition with Rassie van der Dussen, which he bowled at the bottom just before the rain started, 13 minutes before lunch, and 24 minutes. This gave Bess the best results of his career with 5-41 and the English players hopped in the drizzle for an early lunch.

22-year-old Bess, who just finished his fourth test, was the first English spinner to score the first five goals in a test inning since Derek Underwood beat Australia in 1975. He ended the day at 5-51.

South Africa found its fight through de Kock when the rain stopped in the late afternoon.

He was still there and the only South African batsman to question England’s superiority. He was initially helped by Nortje, who arrived late on Friday as a night watchman. Nortje was also dropped by England – twice. The first was an easy chance for Root to slip. The second miss was very difficult on the short distance.

Nortje faced 136 balls in his 18 runs before Stokes finally replaced him. England’s brilliant all-rounder, who scored 120 points with the bat on Friday, forced Nortje to slip with an outside edge to answer his captain’s call.

But Stokes was also guilty of letting go of de Kock three times, with all of his catches of spin-bowlers slipping off. The first two were from Root’s bowling.

At first, Stokes let a small chance slip through his hands when de Kock was 30. Then he got his hands shut, but couldn’t hold onto a high flank shortly after de Kock crossed the 50 at the end of the day when he couldn’t hold on to his right with one hand.

South Africa started the day 60-2 and were in trouble almost immediately.

Bess broke through when Elgar slammed a hook to close field player Ollie Pope. Bess dismissed Plessis in his next one. The South African captain is under great pressure for the team and his own poor form. He left the field and hit Bess four times to make a statement.

Bess immediately confirmed England’s control and removed him two balls later via another close shot from the Pope.

England broke out solemnly and du Plessis took off his gloves when he went back.

De Kock struck nine fours under all of his warnings to avert a complete crisis for South Africa, which hit 109: 5 when he arrived. Vernon Philander was not on tree stumps with him on the 27th. Their partnership was worth 54 and felt like a final foothold for South Africa, although Nortje said that South Africa could still save the test, possibly supported by more rain that had been forecast in the past two days.

“We are convinced that … whatever we have to do to draw this friendly game, we will be ready for it,” said Nortje.

