PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) – England encountered opposition from Quinton de Kock on a rainy Saturday as the tourists aimed for a big lead over South Africa and a decisive victory in the third test.

England, which had booked 499-9 in their first innings for their best test total in Port Elizabeth on the second day, had South Africa 208-6 in the stump on the third day in their answer. That’s still a juicy 291 deficit, although de Kock’s stubborn 63 doesn’t fail.

Dom Bess turned South Africa’s top spot with the first five gates of the innings, and only de Kock, the stubborn night watchman Anrich Nortje, and a three-and-a-half hour rainstorm slowed down England’s progress in the possibly series-defining match.

There was also the surprising side story of Ben Stokes, England’s star all-rounder and youngest crowned world player of the year, who dropped de Kock three times.

South Africa has to come to 300 just to avoid the consequences.

The series is 1: 1 on a level, but now England has a big advantage and there is only one test in Johannesburg after this test. The win at Port Elizabeth for England would mean a second consecutive win in South Africa and an impressive achievement for Joe Root’s young team overseas.

Offspinner Bess is one of those teenagers. He took the first two South African gates the day before and suffered further damage on Saturday morning, which eliminated opening player Dean Elgar (35) and South African captain Faf du Plessis (8) in consecutive overs.

He also won a competition with Rassie van der Dussen, which he bowled at the bottom just before the rain started, 13 minutes before lunch, and 24 minutes. This gave Bess the best results of his career with 5-41 and the English players hopped in the drizzle for an early lunch.

The 22-year-old Bess, who just finished his fourth test, was the first English spinner to score the first five goals in a test since Derek Underwood against Australia in 1975. He ended the day at 5-51.

South Africa found its fight through de Kock when the rain stopped in the late afternoon.

He was still there and the only South African batsman to question England’s superiority. He was initially assisted by Nortje, the Tailender, who arrived late Friday night as a night watchman and struggled through most of the following day. Nortje was also dropped by England – twice. The first was an easy chance for Root to slip. The second miss was very difficult on the short distance.

Nortje faced 136 balls in his 18 runs and he and de Kock put 45 before Stokes ended their stand. England’s brilliant all-rounder, who scored 120 points with the bat on Friday, forced Nortje to slip with an outside edge to answer his captain’s call.

But Stokes was also guilty of letting go of de Kock three times, with all of his catches of spin-bowlers slipping off. The first two misses came from Root’s bowling.

At first, Stokes let a small chance slip through his hands when de Kock was 30. Then he got hands, but couldn’t hold on to a high ledge shortly after de Kock had passed 50.

Stokes’ last mistake came at the end of the day from Joe Denly’s bowling when he couldn’t hold on to his right hand.

De Kock hit nine foursome amidst all of his layoffs to avert a complete crisis for South Africa, which was 109: 5 when he arrived. Vernon Philander was not on tree stumps with him on the 27th. Their booth was worth 54 and felt like a last booth for South Africa with no other specialized batsmen coming.

South Africa started the day 60-2 and were in trouble almost immediately.

Bess broke through when Elgar cracked a hook to close field player Ollie Pope, who leapt forward to grab it with one hand.

Bess then dismissed Plessis in his next one. The South African captain is under a lot of pressure because of the team and his own bad shape. He hit Bess four times at the beginning of his innings to make a statement.

Bess immediately confirmed England’s control and removed him two balls later via another close shot from the Pope.

England broke out solemnly and du Plessis took off his gloves when he went back.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

